Metro Ambassadors Pilot Program – A METRO bright beacon of change; CEO Stephanie Wiggins is building a better Metro with care & commitment to the rider experience at the forefront of her effort

Written by Brian W. Carter

May 11, 2023

Los Angeles County Metro­politan Transportation Authority (Metro) CEO Stephanie Wiggins is busy. Going on two years as Metro CEO, it’s a good kind of busy with a lot of accomplishments and improvements.

Some of those accomplishments include the opening of the K (aka Crenshaw) Line six months ago.

While the line still has not fully opened, the ridership is steady and the line has had low-to-little security issues.

Along the Crenshaw Corridor, Wiggins also implemented Metro’s Business Interruption Fund, which has helped small businesses both during construction and through post-construction not only survive, but thrive, awarding 917 grants to 239 small “mom and pop” businesses along the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project.

Recently, the Metro board extended the Launch of the GoPass pilot program for another year. This will usher in a new generation of transit riders and ensure that students get to school without having to worry about cost. Metro also launched the LIFE program that provides free rides to vulnerable customers.

Wiggins is dedicated to improving the overall experience for transit riders. The Metro Ambassador Pilot Program is one of the improvements that she believes is creating a better experience for all.

“The Metro Ambassador Pilot Program is part of our continuing effort to improve the transit rider’s experience and it’s part of our multi-layered approach to safety, which includes ambassadors, social service outreach teams, private security, transit security officers, and contracted law enforcement partners,” said Wiggins.

“Our pilot program is one of the largest ─ if not the largest ─ program of its kind in the U.S. transit industry.”

In March, Metro announced 300, newly trained, Metro Ambassadors and has since been deployed along certain routes of the Metro Rail System which include the K (Crenshaw) Line with expansion to the A Line (Blue), B and D Lines (Red, Purple), and L Line (Gold), as well as Bus Line 20, 720, 40, 210 and the J Line (Silver).

“About three years ago, we created the Public Safety Advisory Committee made up of members of the public, to help us design a safer Metro system for all our riders,” said Wiggins.

“We spoke to riders, who told us what they wanted to see: unarmed uniformed personnel riding the system, aiding customers by answering questions and helping navigate the system and we listened.

“As a result, the Metro Ambassa­dor pilot program was created.”

“Our main goal is to provide customers with an enhanced customer service experience,” said Metro Ambassador Kevin Pegues. “Throughout my shift, I’m riding the trains and buses, answering customers’ questions, and talking to riders to better understand what their needs are.”

Born and raised in South L.A., Kevin Pegues found out about the ambassador program through a friend. He is currently studying to become an alcohol and drug counselor. He shared being a Metro Ambassador is also his way of giving back and helping the community.

“After talking to my friend and learning more about the role and responsibilities, I knew I was a good fit,” said Pegues.

“I’ve had previous customer service experience and I’ve also been a case manager helping with housing the homeless, and I’ve worked in treatment as a manager/specialist, so this was an easy role for me to move into.”

The safety of the customers and employees is a top priority to Metro. Wiggins shared that the Metro Ambassadors are an important part of the customer experience. Their presence not only keeps riders safe but, provides invaluable feedback to Metro.

“They are extra eyes and ears on the system to quickly identify problems and notify the appropriate resource so we can have the right response to an issue whether it be cleanliness, repairs, people needing assistance – or even saving lives -- or a security issue,” said Wiggins.

“Our Metro Ambassadors are diverse. They live in the neighborhoods Metro serves. All of them have either lived or have had personal experiences with the types of challenges our Metro customers face. They see and experience everything our riders do daily, so they’re best equipped to be available to our riders should they have questions,” she explained.

“When there are more eyes around, people will kind of stop doing what they are doing,” said Metro Ambassador Takiesha Harper.

“You have to understand, with the high crime, rising drug abuse, homelessness, all of those things, we look to be a presence,” Harper said.

Public feedback has been positive as Metro Ambassadors have helped report sexual harassment, criminal activity and other issues of key importance. Metro has stated riders appreciate the presence of the Metro Ambassadors helping customers navigate the system, and on several occasions, have helped summon emergency medical assistance for riders in distress.

“We’re receiving overwhelming positive feedback from our riders and the community about the Metro Ambassadors,” said Wiggins.

“From seniors to parents to students, our customers are telling us they not only appreciate having the uniformed Ambassadors out on the system and in our stations but also that they appreciate the help they provide in terms of explaining the system and being able to answer questions,” she noted.

“What I enjoy most about being a Metro Ambassador is that it has allowed me to have direct contact with the public,” said Pegues. “This role gives me an opportunity to give back to those in my city.”

Pegues continued, “I’ve been able to help turn someone’s day around or it’s because of my assistance that I’ve helped someone get to where they need to be.”

So far, so good it seems as Wiggins is helping to build a better Metro, one connected to its community.

As a member of the community, she wants to make sure Metro is a transit system that reflects her.

She hopes to continue building a Metro that everyone can see themselves in. “The progress we have made towards making Metro a customer-focused organization,” said Wiggins.

“That includes listening to our customers and implementing programs we know will improve their lives.”