SB 823 Enables Eligible Residents to Save on Charging Costs by Driving an Electric Vehicle

Written by LAWT News Service

April 27, 2023

The Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee voted 15 to 1 on April 25 to approve SB 823, authored by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles), that helps low-income residents have equal access to discounted electric vehicle (EV) charging rates. The bill, as passed by the committee, would establish a grant program at the California Energy Commission to support low and moderate-income EV drivers with discounted rates at public charging stations.

“One of the cornerstones of our fight against climate change has been the conversion of Californians’ fossil fuel vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles,” said Senator Smallwood-Cuevas. “We have a responsibility to make affordable vehicle charging accessible to all Californians.”

California’s utilities currently incentivize EV drivers by offering them energy at lower costs. These discount programs provide strong incentives for consumers to switch to more environmentally friendly EVs and install charging infrastructure in their homes.

Unfortunately, these discount programs are often inaccessible to the very communities that stand to gain the most from EV adoption: low-income communities of color. These residents tend to live in closer proximity to highways and busy roads, increasing their exposure to harmful pollutants from tailpipe emissions. Despite the clear environmental and health benefits for these residents, many either cannot afford to install charging infrastructure or face insurmountable barriers to do so if they live in multi-unit dwellings.

“Because many low-income residents don’t have access to charge EVs at their places of residence, they must rely on public charging infrastructure, where the cost of charging can be two to three times as much,” said Senator Smallwood-Cuevas. “SB 823 will address this inequity in EV charging options for underserved Californians at a time when the burden of fossil fuels is disproportionately impacting low-income communities of color.”

The bill will next move to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration of its fiscal impact.

Senator Smallwood Cuevas represents the 28th Senate District, which includes the communities of South Los Angeles, Culver City, West Los Angeles, Century City and Downtown Los Angeles. She spent more than two decades serving as a labor organizer, civil rights activist and community advocate before her election to the State Senate. She resides in the View Park community of Los Angeles with her family.