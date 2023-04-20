Bakewell Media Celebrates Black Women at Gala Event; More than 700 attend the Power, Leadership, and Influence of the Black Woman luncheon

Written by LAWT News Service

April 20, 2023

By Betti Halsell

Assistant Managing Editorand

Cora Jackson-Fossett

Managing Editor

Aiming to salute the contributions and accomplishments of Black women, Bakewell Media CEO Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., created a memorable space to commemorate several Black women who continue to make waves of change through selfless due diligence and continuous acts of service.

Presented by Bakewell Media and the Los Angeles Sentinel, the “Power, Leadership, and Influence of the Black Woman,” held on Saturday, April 15, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, also celebrated the 90th anniversary of the L.A. Sentinel Newspaper. The audience, which exceeded 700 people, was filled with public servants and other influential individuals who positively impact the community.

In his opening remarks, Bakewell said, “This is truly a momentous occasion, not only celebrating the Sentinel’s 90th anniversary, but also because we are celebrating power and influence of Black women.

“You are certainly the people in our community that are using your power and influence to make our community better.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the key honoree of the celebration, began the program sharing an in-depth conversation with CBS 2 anchorwoman Pat Harvey. Bass recounted some of the key accomplishments during her first 100 days in office and outlined her future goals to eradicate homelessness, enhance public safety, and increase housing affordability in the city.

Other honorees included Dr. Elaine Batchlor, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Healthcare; Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, president of Ward Economic Development Corporation; Sandra Evers-Manly, president of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC); and Stephanie N. Wiggins, CEO of the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Noted broadcaster Pat Prescott emceed the entire event.

Each of the women received a Black Women Legends Award, which salutes notable trailblazers in the African American community. The awards are named for Brenda Marsh-Mitchell, Bakewell’s treasured executive assistant and president of Mothers In Action and Taste of Soul; Johnnie Tillmon, pioneer and activist for welfare rights and founder of Aid to Needy Children (ANC); Mary B. Henry, civil rights activist and executive director of Avalon Carver; Lillian Mobley, community activist credited with leading the effort to construct Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Hospital and the Charles Drew University Medical School; and Superior Court Judge Vaino Hassan Spencer, who founded the National Association of Women Judges.

Women from the event gave their feedback about their experience with one patron stating, “It was phenomenal, I had such a great time, very empowering—thank you.” ­­

Gena Woods, another attendee stated, “Today was amazing, it was phenomenal. It gave me the motivation to continue—it was inspiring and all I can say is being a Black woman is phenomenal and today exemplified that, so thank you Los Angeles Sentinel, we love you, I’m so inspired.”

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., CEO/president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, attended the luncheon as well and shared his impression of the event.

“The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) celebrates and salutes the 90th Anniversary of the Los Angeles Sentinel. The awards gala at the Beverly Hilton on the occasion of the Sentinel’s anniversary was spectacular in recognition of the power and impact of outstanding contributions Black women leaders including the Honorable Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles. Danny Bakewell, Sr., the distinguished publisher of the Los Angeles Sentinel and former Chairman of the NNPA, continues to exemplify the best of the best of the Black Press of America,” said Chavis.

Honoree Evers-Manly, president of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, commented, “First of all, I want to congratulate the Los Angeles Sentinel on 90 years. It has been—and is - the heartbeat of our community. It keeps us informed, it celebrates us, recognizes our community and we can’t thank the Sentinel enough, we can’t thank the Bakewell family—Bakewell Media for all they do for their legacy, their advocacy, and their fight.”

Evers-Manly continued, “And this day has been beautiful, celebrating incredible women, I’m just honored to be a part of it, and this means we have work to do—we have an obligation to give back to our community.”

