Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation announces Quentin Strode as President/Chief Executive Officer

Written by LAWT News Service

April 20, 2023

LAWT News Service

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), the community-based non-profit organization that advocates and provides resources for residents of South Los Angeles and beyond, announced today that Quentin Strode is named President/Chief Executive Officer.

Strode is a community economic development leader dedicated to offering equitable financial solutions for marginalized businesses of color. Leveraging his expertise as a former executive for Bank of America and U.S. Bank, Quentin takes on a comprehensive approach to bridging the capital access gap for underserved community entrepreneurs and small business owners. Most recently, as President and CEO for NEW Community Investments, Strode launched two business centers, offered college-level proprietary entrepreneurial courses, and provided alternate financing options to help underserved women, women of color and minority small businesses succeed.

Kecia Washington, Chair of VSEDC's Board of Directors remarks, "At VSEDC, we're focused on the future. We have so many opportunities in front of us. We are pleased to welcome Quentin and confident that he will enhance our mission. We look forward to Quentin boosting our lending portfolio, serving more capital needs, and developing our commercial real estate assets in innovative ways that are profitable and sustainable. We are also focused on nurturing our next generation community leaders by enhancing our Teen Tech Center. We believe Quentin's expertise here can also help lead us to the future of VSEDC."

Strode says, "I am honored and excited to be named President/Chief Executive Officer for VSEDC. During my time as a consultant for VSEDC, I was fortunate to contribute to the process of obtaining the Community Development Financial Institution Certification. As President/Chief Executive Officer, I will leverage my extensive experience in banking, business training, and economic development to boost wealth generation for the communities of South LA and beyond. I look forward to leading operations at VSEDC strengthening partnerships, increasing strategic alliances and expanding our presence to take VSEDC to the next level."

Strode is deeply involved in community affairs and is a sought-after board member, serving on the board of some of the most influential industry associations and community organizations like the LA Urban League and the Center Theater Group in the past. He also supports educational and scholarship opportunities for Southern California's disadvantaged communities through board memberships for The Randal Lewis Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of La Verne, USC Dornsife College of Letters Arts and Sciences, Educating Young Minds, MUFG Union Bank Community Advisory Board, and STEAM:CODERS. He was also recently appointed to the board of the Woodstock Institute in Chicago, IL.