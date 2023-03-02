Kamlager-Dove Holds Community Inaugural and Fair at The Beehive

Written by LAWT News Service

March 02, 2023

By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Managing Editor

Hundreds of people came out on February 26, for the Inaugural Address and Community Resource Fair for newly elected Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

The event was held at The Beehive, a popular complex in South L.A. filled with Black-owned businesses such as a craft brewery, an art gallery, a technology collaborative and a health-conscious restaurant.

Kamlager-Dove, who staged her event in the venue’s scenic courtyard, used the occasion to hold a swearing-in ceremony, deliver her inaugural address, and share information about opportunities available to her constituents. The resource fair featured representatives of nonprofits, businesses and agencies that outlined potential amenities for community members and a local band provided captivating music.

Several elected officials attended the ceremony including State Senator Steven Bradford, State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, and L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass administered the oath of office to Kamlager-Dove as the congresswoman’s husband held the Holy Bible.

Kamlager-Dove, who was elected to the office previously held by Bass, served in the California Senate and the State Assembly prior to winning the race to represent the 37th congressional district. Throughout her career, she has been an unwavering advocate for social and economic justice for minority communities.

In her new position, Kamlager-Dove is the U.S. Congresswoman for Culver City, Inglewood, and the Los Angeles neighborhoods encompassing Baldwin Hills, Beverlywood, Century City, Crenshaw, Exposition Park, Hyde Park, Jefferson Park, Ladera Heights, Leimert Park, Mid-City, Pico-Robertson, University Park, Vermont Knolls, Vermont Square, View Park-Windsor Hills, and West Adams.

8 PHOTOS:

NU-Kamlager-Dove-1.jpg

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove speaks during the ceremony. (Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-2.jpg

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass administers the oath of office to Kamlager-Dove as the congresswoman’s husband holds the Holy Bible.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-3.jpg

Supervisor Holly Mitchell addresses the huge crowd.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-4.jpg

Mayor Karen Bass voices shares her goals for the future.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-5.jpg

Kamlager-Dove greets Planned Parenthood representatives.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-6.jpg

Senator Steven Bradford welcomes the audience to the event.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-7.jpg

A local band provided a wide selection of music.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)

NU-Kamlager-Dove-8.jpg

Guests enjoyed the resource fair.(Jevone Moore/L.A. Sentinel)