Board Member Brenda Robinson discusses diversity, inclusion, and why Film Independent is still leading the charge in the indie film world

Written by Magrira

February 16, 2023

They are Film Independent. You might know the organization because of its splashy and uber-successful Indie Spirit Awards which are often called the “indie Oscars” but they are so much more.

If film is your thing then becoming a Film Independent Member is a must. Their organization is designed for filmmakers, film industry professionals, and film lovers that share a passion for artist-driven visual storytelling. And their team does not mess around when it comes to providing opportunities. Film Independent proudly serves the community with an array of events, including exclusive screenings, conversations, classes, valuable resources and services, and more.

One of the crazy things about living in Los Angeles is just how close and yet how far the Hollywood entertainment community is for aspiring creatives, especially if you are a person of color/. It’s no secret that the “gatekeepers” — mostly white, heterosexual males run the entertainment industry just like they run the world. That is to say, with a tight fist where the issues of diversity and inclusion are far, far, far from their agendas. In fact, I would wager that any change that swings in a positive and inclusive direction is perceived as a threat.

In Hollywood the “suits” and certain “producers” would toe the line stating the obvious: we can’t hire anyone without experience. But how can a person gain experience without being hired? You dig the paradox?

Film Independent caught it too. One of their great success stories is Film Independent’s Artist Development program—which has been promoting unique, independent voices since 1993 by helping filmmakers create and advance new work through initiatives like Screenwriting, Producing, Documentary, and Episodic Labs, Global Media Makers, Fast Track and (of course) Project Involve (PI).

They are not playing around. These programs have made magic happen and are highly regarded in Hollywood for the depth of their diversity and inclusion initiatives. As of the time of filing this story, PI added 30 new faces as the program—a free, nine-month program for writers, directors, producers, editors, cinematographers, animators, programmers, and entertainment execs from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds—announced its Class of 2023.

Past Project Involve Mentors include Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “When They See Us”); Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Moonlight”); Charles D. King (“Fences,” “Mudbound”); Bradford Young, ASC (“A Most Violent Year,” “Selma”); Forest Whitaker (“Arrival,” “The Last King of Scotland”); Effie T. Brown (“The Inspection”), Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”); Justin Simien (“Dear White People”); Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”); Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”); Mako Kamitsuna (“Pariah,” “Mudbound”); Spike Jonze (“Adaptation,” “Being John Malkovich”); Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight,” “Memento”); Veena Sud (“The Killing”); Christine Vachon (“Carol,” “Boys Don’t Cry”); and Bradford Young, ASC (“A Most Violent Year,” “Selma”).

And who are the members? In my journey to learn more, I was introduced to Board Member Brenda Robinson, an entertainment attorney, and producer with extensive experience in the film, television, and music industries. Robinson is currently Head of Film Finance and Inclusion Strategies for HiddenLight Productions, a global studio creating premium documentary, scripted and unscripted entertainment for film, TV, and digital, founded by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson, and Chelsea Clinton.

Her most recent credit was as a financier on the Academy Award-winning documentary “Icarus” as well as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “Step.” She is an executive producer on numerous projects including the BAFTA-nominated Passing, directed by Rebecca Hall and produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker; the Emmy-nominated “United Skates,” alongside executive producer John Legend; “The Great American Lie” by director Jennifer Siebel Newsom; “Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story,” alongside executive producer Steph Curry; “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” directed by Rita Coburn for PBS’ American Masters series; and “The Empire of Ebony,” directed by Lisa Cortes and produced by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.

Brenda is a member of Impact Partners, a film financing collective dedicated to funding independent documentary storytelling that engages with pressing social issues and propels the art of cinema forward. As a dedicated philanthropist in the arts and entertainment community and advocate on behalf of creative artists, Brenda currently serves as the Board Chair of Film Independent, is on the board of The Representation Project founded by California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and is an advisor to The Redford Center co-founded by Robert Redford and his son James Redford. She is a proud board member of Cinema/Chicago and the Chicago International Film Festival and currently acts as legal counsel to the festival. Brenda is also currently the Chair of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

Brenda is a member of The Recording Academy and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Here is what Film Independent Board Member Brenda Robinson and to share about her role and the future of the organization. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

L.A. WATTS TIMES: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Has Film Independent met their own goals on the layered issue of diversity and inclusion?

BRENDA ROBINSON: Film Independent continues to strive to not only meet, but exceed our goals around diversity, equity, and inclusion. I became a member of this organization over 10 years ago because it was evident that inclusion was baked into the very values of the organization itself, and is not treated as an afterthought.

LAWT: How long have you been a Board Member of Film Independent?

BR: I joined Film Independent as an Arts Circle supporter over 10 years ago and became a member of the board in 2020, Vice Chair in 2021, and Board Chair in 2022.

LAWT: As a member of the Board what are you most proud of individually and as a group?

BR: I am most proud of the inclusive culture of this board. Our board is comprised of a collection of very successful, experienced, and committed industry executives, filmmakers, and thought leaders who share a passion for elevating the independent storytelling community. Individually, I am proud to be a product of Film Independent, having spent many years participating in its programs, attending seminars, forums, and screenings, receiving an education on the business itself and finding community with its members.

LAWT: As the Head of Film Finance and Inclusion Strategies for HiddenLight Productions, what’s been your biggest challenge, and your biggest flex (success)?

BR: Like most production and content development companies, we are managing the trends and uncertainties that currently exist in the industry and allowing ourselves the space to make thoughtful decisions about the content that we put out as a company. We have been successful in raising independent financing for our slate of films, even as the marketplace goes through its own ebbs and flows. My primary responsibility at HiddenLight is to guide our team in developing content that reflects our company values while also assisting our team in curating content through an inclusive lens.

LAWT: I enjoyed the Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus as well as Step.

BR: I am excited to have had the opportunity to be one of the numerous financiers who supported Icarus and Step.

LAWT: Documentaries have seen a lot of changes. Do you agree?

BR: For the past several years, we found ourselves in what many referred to as the “Golden Age” of documentary. It was an exciting time for the field because the form itself began to take new shape, more diverse voices were beginning to find a seat at the table, more buyers became active on the sales and distribution side and many individuals, including private equity investors and philanthropists, contributed to the growth of this industry and created more opportunities for more voices. Even in the current moment as this seems to be slowing a bit, there is still an appetite for good stories and that will never go away.

LAWT: I remember reading how challenging it was for the team to get Passing made. A fine, fine film that I’ve watched eight or nine times. Not kidding. The performances were superlative. Was it a challenge and if so, have those challenges been removed in 2023?

BR: Being involved in Passing as a financier and executive producer was the experience of a lifetime for me. I had a very personal connection to this story, having first read the original Nella Larsen novel of the same name as a college freshman, in African-American Studies 101, which led me to examine my own family’s history of passing, so it was a full circle moment for me to see this brought to life and in such a beautiful way. It was a joy to work with this filmmaking team because they really put a lot of care into crafting something beautiful that would spark meaningful conversations about important issues around race, identity, and belonging, among other themes. The challenges in getting this film made are a familiar story and one that we continue to see, but that all of us work together collectively to continue to push against so that the door of opportunity remains open for the next storyteller to walk through.

LAWT: You’ve produced and helped finance some of my favorite films like “United Skates” (Loved. It.) and another example of your eye - standing behind the creatives of “The Empire of Ebony,” directed by Lisa Cortes and produced by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams. Two of my favorite creatives. They are consistent, kind, and encouraging.

BR: I have enjoyed the journey that each of these films has taken me on. When I consider which projects to get involved in, whether as a financier or creative producer, whether documentary or narrative, I consider first my own personal connection to the material and always use this as a baseline.

LAWT: What does it mean to YOU to be an advocate on behalf of creative artists? I understand that’s a big question but helping people isn’t for everyone.

BR: I enjoy doing what I can to make the impossible possible, to knock down barriers, to create access, so I have always seen my role in this industry as being one who must use my own time, talent, and treasure to open doors. The same way that someone before me once turned around, reached back, and pulled me up to their level.

LAS: Full disclosure: I am a fan of Film Independent. If "she" needs me, I am there for her. The track record is solid. Why do you think the programs continue to be successful?

BR: From my perspective as a member of the larger Film Independent community, and now on the other side as a board member, what I have consistently seen is that Film Independent is truly committed to being a resource and platform to develop - and launch - artists in this field. As an organization, they have never strayed from its core mission.

LAWT: Along with serving as the Board Chair of Film Independent, you are also on the board of The Representation Project founded by California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and an advisor to The Redford Center co-founded by Robert Redford and his son James Redford. That’s a lot of guidance that you are providing. What do you like about being an obvious leader?

BR: First, I really appreciate this very generous recognition. It is often said that people make time for what is important to them. I enjoy being a resource to any organization that demonstrates a real commitment to furthering access, opportunity, and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

LAWT: You are most welcome, Film Independent Board Member Brenda Robinson. Last question. What’s the best advice for new producers stepping into 2023?

BR: My advice to all filmmakers, whether emerging or experienced, is to be strategic in how you build your relationships in this industry. Do not look for transactions, look for partners. Consider what your goals are long-term and from there, consider who you should bring on this journey with you.

The Indie Spirit Awards celebrates its 38th year and will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj —the son of Indian immigrants and a UC Davis Poly Sci Major. The man is a certified comedy-world superstar, selling out arenas coast-to-coast, hosting the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and boasting six seasons (and two Peabody Awards!) for his acclaimed Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Not a bad CV for the 37-year-old comic. Click here for a full list of the 2023 nominees.

Indie Spirit Award winners will be revealed in person on March 4 in Santa Monica and will be streamed live on IMDb and across other social platforms, including Film Independent’s YouTube channel, at 2 p.m. PST. You can see the previously announced film and television nominees at filmindependent.org.