African Community Public Health Coalition Opens New Office

The African Communities Public Health Coalition recently observed its 10th anniversary of providing mental health and immigration services to African immigrants and refugees based in Los Angeles.

The program opened with words of blessing delivered by Kessis Melaku Terefe of the Ethiopian V. Mary Orthodox Church and an Imam from Masjid Asalam Mosque, Dr. Saide.

The celebration continued with accolades and applause for the leadership exhibited by Senait Admassu, the coalition’s executive director. Admassu also received a letter of recognition from Assemblymember Mike Gipson

Tributes and awards were presented to Romalis Taylor, Kofi Peprah, Zerihoun Yilma, and Mrs. Estegenet Mekasha, who are founding board members of the coalition.

In addition, Mrs. Mame Mbaye, the honorary consulate of Senegal, thanked the organization for their efforts and impact on the African immigrant communities.

Councilmember Curren Price participated as well by serving as the keynote speaker. During his remarks, Price said his trip to Ghana and Senegal in December deepened the spiritual and literal connection he feels with L.A. immigants of African descent.

A highlight of the program was the official opening of the new office of the African Communities Public Health Coalition. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors toured the expansive area decorated with portraits of historical African leaders and distinctive works of ethnic art.

Attendees enjoyed the lunch featuring traditional cuisine of east and west Africa. As a parting gift, everyone received a tote bag containing information about the coalition, a COVID-19 home test, and hand sanitizer.