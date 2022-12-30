Thousands Benefit from Assemblymember Bryan’s Christmas Celebration in Leimert Park

Written by LAWT News Service

December 29, 2022

LAWT News Service

Assemblymember Isaac G. Bryan (D-55, Los Angeles) held his Annual Christmas in the Park celebration on Dec.18, drawing thousands of local residents to the historic Leimert Plaza Park.

The free event, created to provide support and relief for Angelenos during the holiday season, featured major giveaways for all attendees including toys, groceries, fresh produce, clothes, shoes, diapers, health screenings, face paintings, and cultural contributions from local street vendors.

Visitors also enjoyed free hot food, snacks, holiday crafts for the kids, along with photos with Santa.

“Christmas in the Park has been a meaningful way our office can bring the community together every year to provide relief during a time of the year when poverty and struggle are most acutely felt,” stated Bryan.

Dozens of sponsors and community partners donated funds, goods, resources, and volunteers to turn Leimert Park into a joyful holiday hub complete with holiday art displays, a Santa photo-op with velvet throne and sleigh, entertainment by DJ Qwess Coast, and stacks of wrapped gifts.

Booths lined the entire park offering information on resources and services from various public and nonprofit agencies including the Los Angeles Public Library, Crenshaw YMCA, West LA College, the Los Angeles County Office of Education and Cedar Sinai which even sponsored a tent offering free blood pressure checks and health resources.

In addition to community partners, other dignitaries attended including Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-28, Los Angeles), Councilmember Heather Hutt, Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-17, San Francisco), and former U.S. Representative Diane Watson (D-CA).

Some of the major partners for the event include the Special Needs Network (SNN), the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI), Black Lives Matter Los Angeles (BLMLA), SEUI 2015, IBEW Local 11, Amazon Prime, Southwest Regional Carpenters, The Butterfly Effect, and Let’s Be Whole.

While addressing the community during the event, Assemblymember Bryan reminded people that even though the need is most evident during the holiday season, fighting for economic justice and ensuring all families have an opportunity to thrive are key daily goals for his office.