Brotherhood Crusade’s Charisse Bremond-Weaver and George Weaver receive the Los Angeles Chargers’ Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award

Written by LAWT News Service

December 22, 2022

LAWT News Service

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that Brotherhood Crusade’s Charisse Bremond-Weaver and George Weaver are the team’s recipients of the inaugural 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

The league’s newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization, across each of the NFL’s 32 club markets.

Bremond-Weaver and Weaver were recognized at the Chargers’ Week 15 Inspire Change game on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium.

Founded in 1968, Brotherhood Crusade’s principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health and wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social and economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies and institutions.

The Chargers Impact Fund, Brotherhood Crusade and the Inglewood Unified School District are on their second cohort of Bolt Academy, a unique partnership in which juniors and seniors from Inglewood schools participate in job readiness and leadership development training – led by Brotherhood Crusade – and have the opportunity to work alongside the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on gamedays.

Bremond-Weaver and Weaver were surprised with the news while accompanying the Bolt Academy students on a field trip to the Chargers’ training facility and corporate headquarters earlier this week. The students received a tour of the facility, heard from various Chargers staff about their careers, met Head Coach Brandon Staley and witnessed the moment a Bolt Academy alumnus surprised Bremond-Weaver and Weaver with the recognition.

“I am thrilled and beyond grateful that myself and my husband George Weaver will be representing Brotherhood Crusade as the NFL Los Angeles Chargers Game Changer recipient,” said Charisse Bremond-Weaver, president and CEO of Brotherhood Crusade.

“The work we are doing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Inglewood Unified School District and our Bolt Academy is life changing as we support our students to become their authentic selves, empower their voice and thrive in workforce development.”

“We are grateful for the unique partnership Charisse and George have nurtured with the Chargers Impact Fund and the Inglewood Unified School District – as well as the unrivaled care and commitment they express the youth in our community,” said Chargers Vice President of Community Relations, Heather Birdsall.

“While they don’t do this work for the applause, we hope this recognition serves as a reminder for them and the community that they are changing the lives of young Angelenos every day.”

Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipients were selected based on their outstanding work in the community, supporting one or more of the four key pillars encompassed in the Inspire Change Initiative: Police-Community Rela­tions, Criminal Justice Reform, Education and Economic Advancement.

Inspire Change is the NFL’s social justice initiative which showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.

All 32 recipients will receive a $10,000 donation to the social justice 501c3 nonprofit organization of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation.