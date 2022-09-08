Black-Owned Pizzeria Shares a Slice of Happiness at the Taste of Soul

Written by Betti Halsell

September 08, 2022

By Betti Halsell

Assisting Managing Editor

Pie on the Flyy has been slicing up pizza in the City of Carson since 2019, only to expand across L.A. as one of the best Pizzerias in Los Angeles, California.

Pie on the Flyy is looking to have a pop-up location at the Taste of Soul, one of the biggest one-day festivals in South L.A., on October 15.

The Los Angeles Sentinel had an exclusive interview with Wyntesha McAllister, Co-owner of Pie on the Flyy.

Looking to represent the Black community in the Pizzeria industry, McAllister stated,

“To have the opportunity to contribute to our community as a Black-owned business means everything to us. It means representation, it means family, it shows unity and growth.”

As a guest, McAllister is familiar with the excitement of Taste of Soul.

Now she is returning as a main attraction, McAllister reflected on the past success at the one-day festival, she said, “we have been to the Taste of Soul as a guest, It was an amazing experience being amongst our community and seeing so many successful businesses--owned and operated by people who look like us,”

McAllister continued, “The pride of community was felt, and almost simultaneously, my brother and I expressed how much we wanted to be a part of that experience as vendors. Everything that we ate was good, the concerts were great, and the crowd was peaceful.”

Looking at the support she has received from the collective community, the co-owner of Pie on the Flyy said,

“The support that we’ve received from our community has been encouraging and it keeps us going. During the pandemic, we saw an increase in business. We became so popular that we had to expand our team.”

McAllister closed by sharing her excitement of the upcoming Taste of Soul, she stated,

“We are most excited about being among our community and having the ability to feed them. We’re excited about engaging with other vendors and purchasing from them. I imagine it’s going to be like a huge family reunion.”

Follow Pie on the Flyy in Instagram @pieontheflyy. Their phone number is 323-206-6562.