Service Held for Tragic Car Crash Victims Asherey ‘Rayray’ Ryan and Sons

Written by Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA

September 01, 2022

Contributing Writer

The family of Asherey “Rayray” Ryan celebrated the lives of the young pregnant woman and her sons on Tuesday, August 30. The young mother and her children died in the shocking August 4, tragic car crash in Windsor Hills that was seen around the world.

Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood, was flooded with a sea of purple - Ryan’s favorite color - worn by her family and friends.

Her mother, Sharita Randleston, dressed in white, was accompanied by her mother, grandmother, sisters, four daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. “My angel since birth only now you’ve gained wings,” said Randleston.

“I remember how I used to hold you and sing. Although I can’t hold you, you will always be my first.

Reanita Pardue, the aunt of Asherey Ryan (in purple) comforts Sharita Randleston, the mother of Ryan (in white) at the church services. Photo: Robin Rene' Cole

Tears flowed as the oldest of five siblings was remembered as a loving daughter, passionate mother, supportive sister, talented athlete, an amazing singer, and enjoying life.

“I will miss her big, bright smile and singing. It’s hard to believe she’s gone,” said Senonita Randleston, her grandmother. “She was interested in the field of forensics like her baby sister.”

Ryan’s great grandmother, Shirley Randleston, who is 83 and lives in San Francisco, said, “The driving laws need to change. Road rage and reckless driving is out of control everywhere. I gave up driving to avoid the dangers of the road.”

Six pallbearers escorted Ryan in her custom purple casket wrapped in her image and 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero, who died just shy of his 1st birthday on August 17. Ryan and her family should have been celebrating her 24th birthday on September 15.

Instead, the family celebrated their lives and Ryan’s unborn son, Armani Lester.

The young family, Ryan with fiancé Reynold Lester and Alonzo, were enroute for her obstetrician appointment.

When the heartbreaking loss was confirmed that they were among those who died or were injured, one of Ryan’s cousins hailed them as heroes because they died to save others.

“In death, Asherey and her sons touched lives around the world,” said Pastor Melvin King.

“The gate of memories will never close; we miss you more than anyone knows,” said Sha’Seana Kerr, Ryan’s sister.

“We love and miss you every day, and through the pain and struggle we will make a way.”

The loss lives of Ryan and her family is not in vain. Her family said she wanted to change the world.

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is the founder of Platinum Star Public Relations and Platinum Star Media Group.