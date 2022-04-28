The Second Annual ‘Digital Financial Revolution Tour’ Wednesday, June 22

Written by LAWT News Staff

April 28, 2022

LAWT News Staff

The Digital Financial Revolution Tour (“DFRT”) (https://www.thedfrtour.com/) will be stopping in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m., at 1824 Statesville Avenue, Suite 105, in Charlotte.

This stop is among visits to 41 disenfranchised cities in the United States to teach Crypto 101 and give away bitcoin to those in attendance. This stop in Charlotte features a Crypto 101 session, bitcoin Giveaway, and more. The tour will then hit the road and travel to Richmond, Virginia, and other cities, and will wrap up on July 13, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Like last year, the Digital Financial Revolution Tour will introduce communities of color across the U.S. to cryptocurrency and work to close the generational wealth gap that affects these same communities. The mission is to change the financial trajectory of Black and brown communities forever. Individuals and communities in all 41 cities will learn exactly what Bitcoin is, how it works and why it is important. They will also learn how to download a Digital Wallet while receiving Bitcoin and see in real-time just what a Bitcoin transaction looks like.

Last year’s tour, led by actor Hill Harper and Najah Roberts, included visits to 33 cities and featured peaceful pop-up rallies, live entertainment, and gifting communities with Bitcoin and merchandise. Roberts has added an additional eight tour stops to disenfranchised cities with the goal to connect with more communities in need and provide a brief, free Crypto 101 lesson in each city.

A renowned cryptocurrency expert and CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, Najah Roberts understands that change begins with education and remains committed to creating awareness and empowering underserved communities with the knowledge needed to obtain financial freedom through digital currencies like Bitcoin.

Najah Roberts known as the “Queen of Crypto,” is a pioneering tech entrepreneur, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert, and community activist. She is the founder and CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and one of just three brick-and-mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the U.S.

She is also a radio talk show host for Tavis Smiley’s KBLA Talk 1580, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with an original show titled, “Ahead of The Crypto Curve,” an informative segment to educate the Black and Brown community on Bitcoin, Altcoins, Wallets, and all things Crypto related.

Najah has dedicated her life to the Crypto Space. She is also the founder and Executive director of Crypto Kids Camp, co-founder of “The Black Wall Street Wallet” alongside actor Hill Harper, co-founder of “VERSE TV” (Crypto Television), co-founder of “My Name Image & Likeness” (NFT Project), founder of “Tha Bag™” (NFT Marketplace), and just announced, the new Brick and Mortar Cryptocurrency Company name, “The Bitcoin Bang,” which is coming to a neighborhood near you with 41 locations planned across the United States.

“We are blessed to have volunteer 'city allies' from every local city to ensure that every event is community-driven, impactful, locally sourced, and minority-owned,” states Najah Roberts.

The tour also cultivates and builds impactful relationships with city officials and community leaders who support the DFRT. With the help and support of city officials and local government, Roberts will provide more tech and Crypto-forward programs and resources to as many residents as possible in low-income cities and counties.

To get involved, visit: https://www.thedfrtour.com/get-involved. For more information on the Digital Financial Revolution Tour, visit: https://www.thedfrtour.com/