Kennedy Kicks-Off Re-election Campaign for Pasadena City Council

April 07, 2022
LAWT News Service
Councilmember John J. Kennedy kicked off his City Council Re-election Campaign on April 2 with a rally in Council District 3 attended by over 150 district residents.
Congresswoman Judy Chu, who wholeheartedly endorsed Kennedy, said in her introduction of him, "It was John Kennedy who took the lead in creating Pasadena's new Community Police Oversight Commission. John is now spearheading the drive for desperately needed affordable housing, with two important project underway right now in District 3."
Kennedy also has the support of Assemblyman Chris Holden, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, and numerous neighborhood association members and leaders, many of whom were on hand at the rally.
Other officials at the kick-off included Councilmember Felicia Williams, former Mayors Terry Tornek, Rick Cole and Bill Paparian, PCC Board President Berlinda Brown, and PCC Board members Linda Wah and Jim Osterling.
First elected to represent District 3 in 2013, Kennedy serves on the Council’s Public Safety Committee, the Finance Committee and is one of Pasadena’s representatives on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority.
As part of his future commitments, Kennedy has pledged to continue fighting to ensure that the City’s Community Police Oversight Commission’s recommendations are implemented, and that officers continue to use body-worn cameras.
Also, he has promised to fight for the construction of at least 3,000 new units of housing, distributed throughout the city, with 15% of those units reserved for extremely low income families.
Kennedy identified several housing projects already underway in his District, including 69 units of housing for formerly homeless seniors (with wrap-around social services) and 180 units of workforce housing, for which ground has already been broken.
“I’m excited to begin our re-election campaign. It’s been an honor to serve the residents of District 3, and the city as a whole, for over 10 years,” said Kennedy.
“I ask for their support once more, and I hope my experience and my record of solid results and accountable leadership will convince voters to let me continue working on their behalf.”