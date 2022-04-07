Kennedy Kicks-Off Re-election Campaign for Pasadena City Council

Written by LAWT News Service

Councilmember John J. Kennedy kicked off his City Council Re-election Campaign on April 2 with a rally in Council District 3 attended by over 150 district residents.

Congresswoman Judy Chu, who wholeheartedly endorsed Kennedy, said in her introduction of him, "It was John Kennedy who took the lead in creating Pasadena's new Community Police Oversight Commission. John is now spearheading the drive for desperately needed affordable housing, with two important project underway right now in District 3."





Kennedy also has the support of Assemblyman Chris Holden, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, and numerous neighborhood association members and leaders, many of whom were on hand at the rally.





Other officials at the kick-off included Councilmember Felicia Williams, former Mayors Terry Tornek, Rick Cole and Bill Paparian, PCC Board President Berlinda Brown, and PCC Board members Linda Wah and Jim Osterling.