Feminist Street Initiative Aims to Change Names of LA Streets

Written by City News Service

February 24, 2022

City News Service

Biddy Mason and Dolores Huerta were trailblazers of their times. They are part of the Women's March Foundation's Feminist Street Initiative to rename streets across the nation after women who paved the way for equality and recognition throughout history.

The Feminist Street Initiative aims to rename streets across the country after historic women.

It comes after the fifth anniversary of the nationwide Women's March, and in the days before the start of Women's History Month in March.