Up to nearly $10,000 in refunds are available for low-income Angelenos

February 17, 2022

Mayor Eric Garcetti has launched Free Tax Prep L.A. 2022, a program that provides working families with free tax preparation services and helps them to claim state and federal tax credits.

“No one should miss out on cashback because they can’t afford tax preparation services — but every year, hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits go unclaimed,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Free Tax Prep LA is here to help Angelenos take home the refunds they deserve and that can help to cover childcare, housing, and more.”

To alleviate economic hardship and prevent tax filers from resorting to predatory tax preparers, Free Tax Prep LA (FTPLA) is expanding its outreach for eligible filers through COVID safe document drop-off locations, in addition to their in-person sites.

"The Community Investment for Families Department is proud to carry this program forward in its sixth year, ensuring access to not only free tax preparation services but also a wealth of resources through our FamilySource Centers and partners,” said Abigail Marquez, General Manager, Community Investment for Families Department.

“This year the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit were expanded to include more people, more families, and more money. Through Free Tax Prep LA, we have a coordinated effort to bring more dollars back into the hands of low-income, working families.”

Housed at each of the City’s 16 FamilySource Centers and other Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites across the county, Free Tax Prep LA connects experts and IRS-certified volunteers to individuals and households making under $57,000 a year.

These tax experts will help Angelenos file for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the CalEITC. Altogether, families may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in refunds this year.

Now in its sixth year, FTPLA is a collaborative effort between the City of Los Angeles, Community Investment for Families Department (CIFD), Koreatown Youth + Community Center, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

In addition to tax prep services for low- to moderate- income households, FTPLA provides pro bono legal services for audits and payment plans, child care and utility assistance, matched savings account programs, assistance with enrollment in state and federal support programs, and immigration services.

For more information or to find a location, please visit FreeTaxPrepLA.com.