Warrick Dunn Charities Presents Home 200 to Single Mother & Son Here in L.A.

Written by LAWT News Service

February 10, 2022

LAWT News Service

Former NFL player Warrick Dunn is celebrating a significant milestone for his foundation, Warrick Dunn Charities, as he presented his 200th home to first-time homeowner Fellicia Miller and her 13-year-old-son in Los Angeles, California.

Dunn is a retired American football running back who completed twelve seasons in the National Football League (NFL). Following college football at Florida State, he was selected in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dunn was awarded the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997 and was nominated to three Pro Bowls within his career.

Dunn obtained a minority stake in the Falcons' ownership group run after his playing career.

According to Datausa, out of 10 million Angelenos, there is a 45.4 percent ownership rate. The average property value in Los Angeles County was $644,100.

The 200th home surprise was delivered to lifelong Los Angeles resident Fellicia and her 13-year-old son. A program coordinator with the Salvation Army, Fellicia has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to give back to the community, providing essential food and clothing to those in need.

Prior to securing her new home through Habitat for Humanity, Fellicia and her son shared a bedroom in a cramped one bedroom apartment.

Today is the day that Fellicia and her son will begin sleeping in their own beds, in their first ever home.

For close to 25 years, Warrick Dunn has been working to assist single parents achieve first time home ownership. His motivation comes from the loss of his mother, Betty Smothers, who was murdered during a robbery as she worked off-duty as a Baton Rouge police officer.

Dunn was just 18 years old and the oldest of five children, and was being recruited to play college football at the time.

He would eventually play football at Florida State and join the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Today was special for the former running back and he thanked his Board, sponsors and supporters for helping him realize the dream his Mother had but was not able to achieve.

“I’ve learned about the serious problem of affordable housing and we’re trying to be resourceful for those looking to strengthen their lives by leaving the cycle of poverty for a better life.” said Warrick Dunn.

When Ms. Miller arrived to her home, she thought it would be an uneventful closing but the crowd of sponsors, supporters and news crews gave her a hint that something unusual was about to happen.

Working with Habitat for Humanity of Los Angeles she recognized some faces from her sweat equity hours but when she met Dunn and was escorted to her front porch, she was surrounded by a sea of people and was not exactly clear about what was about to happen.

After Dunn handed her the keys to the front door, she walked through to find an entirely furnished home, thanks in large part to the 18-year-partnership of WDC and Aaron’s Furniture.

Beyond the living room was a stocked kitchen, a dining table and upstairs were bedrooms completely catering to the color and taste of the single mom and her game-loving son.

“What is this? Will you be coming to take this back?” Fellicia Miller asked as she tearfully toured her new home with her son following closely.

In total WDC has helped 200 single parents and 541 dependents begin new lives within the comfort and safety of their own home.

Entering its 25th year, Warrick Dunn Charities' "Homes for the Holidays" program rewards single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come with establishing a new home.

While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked by Aaron's, in addition to receiving $5,000 in down-payment assistance from Warrick Dunn Charities and its sponsors.

Driven by the Founder's journey through life, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. encourage families to end the cycle of generational poverty and elevate everyone's wellbeing.

"Homes for the Holidays" joined forces with community organizations to support single parent homes by furnishing their new place, providing down payment support, and supplying the kitchen with food and other necessities.

Throughout 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has celebrated 200 single parent families who became homeowners for the very first time.

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has established three initiatives to their trademark Homes for the Holidays initiative: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. These four projects collaborate to create communities and empower neighborhoods by fighting poverty, malnutrition, and strengthening their academic, social, and cultural well-being. Visit www.wdc.org for more information.