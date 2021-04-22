COMPTON SET FOR RUN OFF ELECTIONS

Written by LAWT Staff Report

April 22, 2021

LAWT Staff Report

Compton voters left no doubt that Compton City Attorney Damon Brown and Compton City Clerk Alita Goodwin are doing a great job when voters overwhelming voted each of them back to their offices with no runoff needed.

Damon Brown who ran un-opposed secured 100% of the vote confirming that he is Compton's choice for city attorney for the next four years.

Alita Goodwin who has been the Compton City Clerk for over 36 years also easily won re-election with over 52% of the vote.

Brown and Goodwin can get right back to work but other candidates and incumbents will have to continue campaigning for another 4 weeks as all of the other races look to be heading towards runoffs.

Christian Reynaga who is looking to replace Mayor Aja Brown who decided not to seek re-election is looking to be Compton's first Hispanic mayor.

Reynaga who had just under 30% of the votes appears to be headed to a runoff against Compton Councilwoman Emma Sharif who defeated 8 other candidates to pushed Reynaga into a runoff.

For the City Council, incumbent Isaac Galvan came in second to political newcomer Andre "Hubcitydre" Spicer for the District 2 seat.

Councilwoman Tana McCoy while leading in the race for District 3 McCoy looks to be heading towards a runoff against Jonathan Bowers who trails McCoy by over 10% of the vote.

Both of these city council races had multiple candidates running which made the likely hood of securing a victory of 50%+1 vote highly unlikely.

Compton School Board Member Satra Zurita narrowly leads Brandon Mims for the office of City Controller.

Compton's runoff election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2021