Reimagine Serving and Protecting with Barack Obama; Discussing New Opportunities in Public Safety

Written by Betti Halsell

June 04, 2020

Washington Post live streamed a virtual town hall that was entitled, “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence with President Obama.” The Conversation drew a focal point to the possibility of equality in protection and the relationship between policy and protest.

Listening to the 44th President share steps to move forward in protecting all those who inhabit a community was a breath of fresh air among the smog. Political leaders alongside the former president discussed the possibilities of a new way of protecting and how to grow from this moment.

Hosting the Broadcast was Michael Smith, Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance created by the Obama Foundation. My Brothers Keeper was launched by President Obama in response to the lack of opportunity found among boys and men of color throughout the nation.

Through this task force, there is a network with 250 different communities to connect young people to “mentoring, support networks, and skills they will need to find a career and continual educational development.

Playon Patrick, an 18-year old future college student of Ohio State University commenced the townhall meeting by sharing his gift of spoken word, “2020 Quarantine Killings” signified the passion behind the movement that is happening today. Patrick raised his voice and spoke boldly about the pile of bodies this country was built on.

Inspired by the passion of Playon’s words, Obama brought a focus to the power of young people. Previous change came from young men and women, the former president explained, young people are making the movement clear. Seeing the peace in all protest coming from diverse groups from all spectrums of society is a sign of hope, and an indication that the mindset is shifting. Obama shared his grievances over the spirits fallen due to institutionalized racism; he explained everything happening today are the outcomes of a long history of inequity.

However, the 44th presidents sees this moment of upheaval and uncomfortable energy as a grand opportunity for reform and real change. He spoke about the marriage of protest and policy, communities can both highlight the problem and translate it into legislation.

He spoke powerfully about this land never feeling like home, but as a collective community we figured out what to do with our hands. Playon looked directly into the camera as if they were into the eyes of the oppressor and declared, “Tonight, a riot is the language of the unheard.”