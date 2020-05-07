Community and Labor Come Together to Host the People’s Assembly: The Brotherhood Crusade, SEIU 2015, SEIU 99, Community Coalition, the Black Worker Center, Broccoli City, Inner-city Struggle, CDTech, Power CA, and others join forces to hold a ­community d

Written by Danny Bakewell, Jr.

May 07, 2020

By Danny Bakewell, Jr.

Executive Editor

COVID-19 has brought America face-to-face with its pervasive inequities. The gaping divide in our education system, healthcare, jobs, criminal justice, technology, transportation, and economy, as well as the lack of a social safety net and voter suppression (due to the COVID-19 crisis), all speak to a broken system. But the most significant and most immediate inequity threatening communities of color came to light as data poured in from major cities all over the country, showing how vulnerable the Black and indigenous communities are due to underlying health conditions brought about by systemic racism.

These types of statistics are not new to us. Communities of color have long been fighting for equitable distribution of resources, education, criminal justice reforms, access to healthcare, housing, jobs, and other forms of systemic racism. COVID-19 is merely shining a light on what we’ve already known to be true.

“We all understand it is our job and responsibility to help protect and support the vulnerable Black, Indigenous, API and Latinx families we serve. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated the pre-existing conditions and the inequities our people have faced for decades. The People’s Assembly is a day for us to listen and learn from members of the community who are on the front line of this crisis,” stated Charisse Bremond-Weaver, president & CEO of the Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade.

But let us also not neglect that fact that indigenous, Latinx, and undocumented families are also victims of the same system. In light of all of this, there has yet to be a response from this administration as to how it plans to address gaping inequalities Black and other communities of color have been experiencing for decades. This is unacceptable.

This is now a moment for our communities to educate ourselves, inspire each other through our stories of resilience, and advocate for one another by demanding policies that address social, economic, education, and health disparities, post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 10+ community-based organizations, unions, philanthropy, and artists are partnering to provide an engaging digital experience to deepen political engagement, empower, and educate. Through dialogue, art, music, panels, etc., we will be spotlighting the stories of heroes on the front lines and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and onramp everyday people into campaigns that bring about real change for our most vulnerable communities.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 9, 2020 Time: 10am-1pm

WHERE: Stream Live

YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitter