Young South LA Man With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing in Compton

Written by City News Service

October 18, 2018

City News Service

The family of a bipolar 18-year-old South Los Angeles man sought information today on his whereabouts, just over a week since he walked away from his mother at the Compton DMV office.

Johnathan Battle was last seen about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the DMV office at 2111 S. Santa Fe Ave., according to his aunt, Joy Miller, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Battle was at the DMV with his mother to get an identification card, got angry about something and walked out, Miller said. His mother thought he would be waiting at their car, but when she got there, she found her son had left behind his phone and earphones and taken his backpack, his aunt said. He hasn't been seen or heard from since, she said.

Battle is black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, with a muscular build, brown eyes and short pinkish-red hair. He was wearing a gray jacket over a black hoodie and sweatpants, white Adidas sneakers and may be carrying his black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 or Miller at (323) 677-8704.