Driver Who Killed 60-Year-old Woman in Watts Sought

Written by City News Service

August 02, 2018

City News Service

Police said today they need help to identify a hit-and-run driver who struck and fatally injured a 60-year-old woman in Watts.

Sabrina Williams of Los Angeles was walking south about 2:05 a.m. Sunday on Imperial Highway, just west of success Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle described as a newer, possibly 2015 model black Toyota Rav 4 SUV, police said.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to contact South Traffic Detectives at (323) 421-2500. After hours, call the South Traffic Division watch commander at (323) 421-2577.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.