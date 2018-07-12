Rep. Bass Statement on the Nomination of Brett Kavanaugh

Written by LAWT News Service

July 12, 2018

LAWT News Service

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“Brett Kavanaugh is an absolutely disastrous nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

“After soliciting conservative interest groups for a list of judges who threaten legal precedent enforcing fair voting practices, protecting women’s reproductive rights, or even banning segregation, Donald Trump has selected the only candidate on the list who will do all of the above, in addition to defending the President from the Mueller investigation.

“If confirmed, five conservative men could annihilate the reproductive rights of millions of American women.

“If confirmed, five conservative men could allow health insurance companies to discriminate against millions of patients with pre-existing conditions.

“If confirmed, five conservative men could disenfranchise millions of voters throughout the country.

“I call upon my colleagues in the Senate on both sides of the aisle to approach this nomination with a stern defense of the rights of all Americans. If they do, the only logical conclusion is to oppose this nomination.”