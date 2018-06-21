Rep. Bass Calls for The Resignation of DHS Head Kirstjen Nielsen Due to Role in Family Separation

Written by LAWT News Service

June 21, 2018

LAWT News Service

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) issued the following statement calling for the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen because of her role in the separation of immigrant families at the border.

“Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen must resign because of the human rights abuses our country has committed under her watch at our border.

“Under her leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has carried out state-sanctioned child abuse and yesterday, she took to the White House press podium and lied to the American people about her department’s involvement.

“It’s time to end the lies and end the deception.”

Rep. Bass is a cosponsor of the Keep Families Together Act, which would prohibit border officials from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances, restrict the prosecution of parents who are asylum seekers by adopting the recommendation of the DHS Office of Inspector General, and require all CBP officers and agents to complete child welfare training on an annual basis.

Rep. Bass also further addressed this issue in the New York Times earlier this month. To read it, click here.