Coroner Releases Name Of Second Fatal Shooting In Car Wash Shooting

Written by City News Service

May 24, 2018

City News Service

The Coroner’s Office today released the name of the second victim who was fatally wounded near a South Los Angeles car wash.

The second was identified as Joseph Neal, 39, of Los Angeles, said

Investigator Kristy McCracken of the coroner’s office.

A gunman reportedly drove up to the two men about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Cimarron Street and fired some shots, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

Shauntrell Matthews Jr., 21, of Gardena was pronounced dead at the scene, said coroner's Investigator Jerry McKibben.

Police later learned that Neal was taken from the location by a private vehicle to an area hospital, where he later died from his wounds, Lopez said.

The attack was believed to be gang-related, he said.