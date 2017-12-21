Man Shot, Injured During Car Jacking Attempt in Leimert Park

Written by City News Service

December 21, 2017

City News Service

A man in a car was shot during an attempted robbery in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The shooter, who escaped, walked up to the passenger side of the car and fired about 4 p.m. in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Homeland Drive, he said.

The woman behind the wheel escaped injury but in a panic to get away, rear-ended another vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

The suspect was described as a man believed to be in his 20s, with a dark complexion and wearing a red shirt and red pajama pants.