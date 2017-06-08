McCoy to Continue Serving Compton’s Third District

Written by Staff and Wire Report

June 08, 2017

Staff and Wire Report

Longtime third district Compton resident Tana McCoy was only 17 when she joined the world of politics, volunteering for local community events and helping politicians. Helping people is her calling, she says. And, she has been fulfilling that calling for over 40 years in her city.

She will continue, since winning the June 6 runoff against Tomas Carlos for the third district seat. Her district includes several parks as well as the Compton Airport. So far, she has made significant “strides” in what she and her colleagues call “moving Compton forward.”

“We have made tremendous strides in bringing services to the residents of the city, we have new housing popping up all over my district, we have a new shopping center on the corner of Compton Blvd and Central,” she told L.A. Watts Times in an earlier interview.

“We have partnered with Neighborhood Housing Services and have now created a first time homebuyers program.”

McCoy moved to Compton at age 12, attending Enterprise Middle School and Compton High. She went on to attend Associated Business College. During her employment in the City, as the Council Liaison Officer, she became the staff person assigned to the Compton Commission on the Status of Women, a position she held for over 30 years.

She has volunteered on many service committees in City Hall, and has served as the president of the Employee Christmas Basket Committee, providing holiday dinner for needy families in the community. McCoy has also been instrumental in planning and coordinating health fairs, special programs, and events.

On February 2, 2016 McCoy was unanimously appointed by the Mayor and City Councilmembers to represent the city’s third district.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to serve the residents of the 3rd District,” she told the public via a released statement at that time.

“As a long time Compton resident and civil servant I understand the issues first hand as well as the opportunities. I believe I’m fully equipped for the challenge and look forward to working with the community and my colleagues to effect positive change in the great City of Compton.”