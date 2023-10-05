Inaugural Gala to Benefit Paul R. Williams Scholarship and Education Fund

Written by Cora Jackson-Fossett

October 05, 2023

By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Managing Editor

Seeking to attract Black youth to study architecture, the Paul R. Williams Collection created the Paul R. Williams Scholarship and Education Fund to inspire and support young people pursuing a career in this field.

As part of its efforts, the nonprofit organization will host an inaugural fundraising gala on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which partnered with the fund to host the dinner. In the 1940s, Williams completed a major renovation for the landmark complex including the design of the iconic signage. Proceeds from the

event will provide financial aid to students at seven HBCUs – Historically Black Colleges and Universities – and at USC.