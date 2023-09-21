‘Women of L.A. City Hall’ Honors Mayor, City Attorney, Fire Chief

Written by LAWT News Service

September 21, 2023

LAWT News Service

The Women of LA City Hall Event celebrated its 10th Anniversary at the prestigious Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles, honoring all the women in front and behind the scenes of LA City government.

This year’s honorees included Mayor Karen Bass, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, and Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley, making history as the first time these high-ranking positions have all been held by women.

The FOX Corporation was the presenting sponsor of the sold-out event which celebrates how far women have come in L.A. city representation. In the event’s inaugural year 2013, there was only one woman elected official in the city.

Today, Los Angeles boasts nine women elected to office. This is half of the LA City Council and two out of the three City-wide elected positions.

“I’m honored to receive this award. I want to thank the women leaders who put on the Women of L.A. City Hall event and honored CASA of Los Angeles. The work that CASA does save children’s lives and I’m so glad to see Charity Chandler Cole leading the organization to expand the work of CASA and address the child welfare system,” said Bass.

“We’re graced to be the beneficiary of this event, bringing together the most impressive female leaders in our community,” said CASA/LA CEO Charity Chandler Cole. “We thank Mayor Bass for her continued support for our cause and congratulate her on this well-deserved accolade.”

Each year, the Women LA City Hall Committee chooses a Los Angeles based non-profit organization to support and help raise crucial funds to continue their work; the host nonprofit for this year’s event is CASA of Los Angeles.

CASA/LA advocates for children and families in LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems, helping them receive equitable access to the resources they need for their physical, mental, emotional, and educational well-being.