West Terrace Housing Development Opens in CD 8

Written by LAWT News Service

September 21, 2023

LAWT News Service

Under the leadership of Council President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Council District Eight has developed one of the City’s most extensive pipelines of permanent supportive housing.

The new housing development, West Terrace offers 64 units of housing to South LA families. Through the District’s Housing at Home initiative, CD8 continues to place people and families into homes in the same neighborhoods where they live, work, and worship.

On Saturday, September 16, Harris-Dawson was joined by Mayor Karen Bass and other City and County officials to welcome and introduce new residents including formerly unhoused seniors and families, to their neighbors. There were tours of the new complex which features a playground and community spaces, tacos for everyone, and the KLJH RadioFree Voices Performance Choir. After the ribbon cutting, gospel music soared throughout the venue, touching and lifting the spirits of everyone under their sound.

Council President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson remarked, “Today, we've opened doors to more than just houses; we've opened doors to hope and community. Together, with Mayor Karen Bass and our dedicated team, we're building homes and building stronger neighborhoods, one family at a time.”

Housing at Home is a South LA initiative that advocates keeping people housed and rooted in their communities. This is a practical solution that keeps people connected to their communities and provides housing in a place with all the familiarity of home.