Gipson Promotes Mothers in Mourning March

September 07, 2023

By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Demonstrating the tragedy of gun violence, Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-65) will hold the Mothers in Mourning March on Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m., at Jordan High School, 2265 East 103rd St. in Los Angeles.

Parents, siblings, or friends who have experienced the death of a loved ones due to armed weapons are invited to attend demonstration and dress in black clothing, said Gipson, to illustrate grief and bereavement.

“I believe there is a disease of gun violence that is taking place in my district and taking place far too long,” declared the assembly member.

“So, the purpose of this march is to bring every mother, every grandmother, every aunt, every cousin, and every female who has lost loved ones. We are looking for an atmospheric transformation to take place in this community,” said Gipson, who hopes 1,000 people will participate in the march.

Outlining the factors that motivated him to call for the march, Gipson cited the increase in deaths of young people killed by guns. Also influencing him was learning that the acronym for Watts that children in the neighborhood use is “We Are Trained To Survive.”

“Our children shouldn’t have to think like that. They should be thinking of living a long, prosperous life and as long as I’m in office, I’m going to do everything that I can to pull people together, to raise the visibility of this disease that plagues our community; and try to make sure that we cut it off at the root so it can die and our children can live on,” insisted Gipson.

The event will include a rally with remarks by several women who lost a child or loved one to gun violence.

Co-sponsors of the march include A New Beginning 4 You Foundation, Brady Community Empowerment Movement, East Side Riders Bike Club, Everytown for Gun Safety, Grieving Hearts Foundation, Justice for Murdered Children, Moms Demand Action, NAACP Compton Branch, Watts Area Ministers, Watts Gang Task Force and Women of Watts.

To learn more or to RSVP, call Mark Fuentes at (310) 324-6408 or email