AAUW Awards a Record $6.3 Million to Women Scholars and Community Organizations

Written by LAWT News Service

August 03, 2023

The American Association for University Women (AAUW) has awarded a record $6.3 million to women scholars and community organizations. The awards were given to 285 fellows and grantees to advance educational and professional opportunities for women and girls.

“We refuse to let women’s access to higher education be undone by the Supreme Court,” said AAUW CEO Gloria L. Blackwell. “In the wake of its recent rulings that reduce access to higher education and financial security for women—especially women of color—AAUW’s fellowships and grants have never been more important.”

The fellowships and grants program is a cornerstone of AAUW’s commitment to easing the growing burden of student debt, which disproportionately affects women, particularly women of color. The ability to pay off that debt is hampered by a lifelong pay gap that affects women in nearly every profession. AAUW’s awards decrease student debt, allowing women to focus on pursuing their educational and career aspirations.

AAUW is one of the largest funders of graduate women’s education and, since 1888, has provided more than $140 million in fellowships, grants, and awards to 13,000 women from 150 countries.

Past awardees include luminaries such as professor and journalist Melissa Harris-Perry, Ph.D.; Space Shuttle Challenger astronaut Judith Resnik, PhD.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ph.D., director-general of the World Trade Organization; and Claudine Gay, Ph.D., the newly named president of Harvard University.

“Our alumnae have risen to the top of virtually every field and discipline, and this year’s award recipients will continue to make us extremely proud,” Blackwell said. “I’m so encouraged when I see the remarkable talent, intellect, and ambition in this class of awardees. But most of all, I’m inspired by their determination to create positive change.”

Applications for AAUW fellowships and grants open on August 1 each year; application deadlines vary by program. Learn more about at https://www.aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/current-opportunities/.