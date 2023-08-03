AFSCME Launches ‘Staff The Front Lines’ Aimed At Solving Understaffing In Public Service

Written by LAWT News Service

August 03, 2023

LAWT News Service

“Staff the Front Lines” bus tour arrives in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5.

The campaign, launched by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, aims to recruit talented, diverse and dedicated people to fill the 833,000 job openings in state and local governments nationwide.

Both Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County have thousands of vacancies due to massive retirements of the baby boomer demographic.

The AFSCME initiative will address this crisis through hiring events, legislative advocacy, extensive partnership building and a robust digital marketing strategy.

“We all deserve to live in thriving communities with clean drinking water, safe roads, strong public schools, and good health care. But right now, our nurses, school bus drivers, 911 dispatchers, corrections officers and other public service workers are on the front lines of a staffing crisis that is threatening their ability to do their jobs,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders.

“AFSCME members know our communities best, and that’s why we’re launching the ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour. By working together, we can fix this problem.”

The initiative also establishes a national Job Training and Development Center to build a sustainable talent pipeline into public service and address structural barriers to entry and advancement. The bus will make stops in communities across the country, where community leaders will host job fairs to recruit new talent, listening sessions with public service workers and professional development events.

“There isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all solution to solve this crisis, but we can start by prioritizing and listening to the public service workers who have dedicated their careers to serving their communities,” said Saunders.

“Public service jobs are often good union jobs, providing better wages, benefits, retirement security and safer working conditions. It is also rewarding work where people can make a difference.”

The bus tour will stop in New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, California, Arizona, New Mexico, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Virginia.

To learn more about City of L.A. job openings, lacity.gov/jobs. For details about L.A. County jobs, visit hr.lacounty.gov.