Davis Named New Board President of 100 Black Men of Los Angeles

Written by LAWT News Service

July 20, 2023

Olukoya Davis has been announced as the new president of the Board of Directors for 100 Black Men of Los Angeles. The nation’s top African American led mentoring organization, 100 Black Men of Los Angeles continues to delivers unique programs that address specific needs in Los Angeles County for African Amerian students.

In addition, this summer, the organization will offer a summer STEM Program, in partnership with Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center - Best Buy Teen Tech Center, and the See Your Future Female Mentoring Program, which pairs female high school students with female mentors.

The founder of the Entersection Group, a strategic consultancy that works with brands, content companies, and creators by developing partnership marketing programs and go-to-market strategies rooted in purpose, Davis’ work at the Entersection Group is a confluence of the last 20 years working for-profit entities in the entertainment and packaged foods industry while advocating on behalf of various non-profit organizations and causes.

In the for-profit sector, Mr. Davis held executive roles at Misha’s Foods, Vevo, Roc Nation, NBC Sports, Complex Networks, ABC-Disney, and Warner Bros.

During his tenure, he worked on brand marketing campaigns, negotiated partnerships for tentpoles such as Super Bowl 49, Made in America Music Festival, ComplexCon, and represented pro athletes and artists in branded content partnerships.

In the non-profit sector, Olukoya has been instrumental in fundraising and raising awareness for the 100 Black Men LA portfolio of programs, helped launch and lead fundraising for Misha’s Kindness 501 c3 Fighting for Food Security, and was chair of community outreach for the Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce’s - LA Watts Summer Games.

Davis received his MBA and Bachelor’s degree from Hampton University and is a member of Hampton’s 40 under 40 Most Notable Alumni. He also received a certificate of completion from the African American Board Leadership Institute program in 2015.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and look forward to being a part of the next chapter of 100 Black Men Los Angeles,” said Davis. “I also want to thank our partners Wells Fargo, Los Angeles Capital Management, and Enterprise Holdings for their continued support.”

Along with Davis, the new 100 Black Men Los Angeles executive board also includes, Senior Chairman Kirk Williams, Sr., Vice-President Operations John Malonson III, MBA, Vice-President of Programs Keenan Brown, Corporate Secretary Randy McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Fitch.

The new board plans to continue the organization’s growth in order to serve more Black students in Los Angeles County, cultivate and build partnerships.

So far 100 Black Men of Los Angeles have served over 400 students with their programs--a 25 percent increase over the previous year. They’ve provided nine youth programs, $40,000 in scholarships and stipends, and 90 percent of seniors participating in their mentoring programs have gone onto college.

For more information, please visit 100bmla.net.