Local Contractor Helps Build Metro Rail Project, Thanks to CDAB Program

Written by LAWT News Service

June 08, 2023

LAWT News Service

KPA Constructors has played a noteworthy role on the $1.8 billion LA Metro Regional Connector project, which opens on June 16, due in large part to the LA Regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program (CDABP), which assists small and diverse firms in overcoming barriers, building their capacities, and winning government contracts. The LA Regional CDABP is a three-pronged effort that includes LA Metro, the City of LA, and the County of LA.

For the two-mile line in downtown LA that links three Metro rail lines (i.e., Gold, Blue, Expo), KPA Constructors was awarded a $3.7 million contract. The company’s staff furnished and installed the project’s radio communication system, a critical infrastructure component that allows Metro and first responders to communicate with the outside world from inside the underground stations and tunnels.

The CDABP was instrumental in enabling KPA Constructors to win and execute the Metro contract. For example, the CDABP helped the firm obtain the required bond, other financial support, and technical assistance.

Karl Percell, the president of KPA Constructors, said, “The program has played an integral role in the ongoing success of my company. It is a great program that helps small and diverse firms like mine.”

The CDABP provides bonding assistance, contract financing, technical support, education and training, networking and matchmaking facilitation, and more. The program services are offered at no cost to participants and is administered by Merriwether & Williams Insurance Services.

The LA Regional CDABP wants to help more small and diverse firms like KPA Constructors access construction contracts. For more information on the program’s benefits and enrollment process, go online to www.LAConDev.com.