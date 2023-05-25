Kamlager-Dove Selected for Delegation to Nigerian President’s Inauguration

Written by City News Service

May 25, 2023

City News Service

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, is among the seven-person U.S. presidential delegation that will attend next Monday's inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria, according to an announcement by President Joe Biden.

The delegation to the Nigerian capital of Abuja will be led by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. It also includes Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, the commander of the U.S. Africa Command.

Tinubu was elected March 1, succeeding fellow All Progressives Congress member Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu was governor of Lagos State from 1999-2007.

He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Chicago State University in 1979. He has worked for Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, GTE Corp. and Mobil Oil.