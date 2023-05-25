Councilwoman Hutt Seeks Funding for Koreatown Park

Written by City News Service

City News Service

Los Angeles City Council­woman Heather Hutt introduced a motion on May 24, seeking funds for a new park and underground parking project in Koreatown.

The proposed Pio Pico Library Pocket Park at 694 S. Oxford Ave. in Hutt's Tenth District is estimated to cost $26.6 million and it will include a number of amenities, such as a multi-purpose area for public events, a playground, a shade structure, a fitness area, a walking loop, benches and tables.

The pocket park will also connect to the Pio Pico Koreatown Library. It will also include various trees, shrubs and planter areas. In addition, the underground parking structure will accommodate 50 parking spaces, according to the motion.

There are multiple proposed sources of funding for the project, including Quimby funds, fees that developers pay to cities that can be used to purchase and develop land or recreational facilities.

Hutt's motion requests the Department of Recreation and Parks to perform environmental review work, and to prepare and present a report to the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners specifying the actions needed to access up to $3.4 million in Quimby funds for the project.