Assembly Candidate Sade Elhawary Raises $126,000 Since Entering 57th District Contest Last Month

Written by LAWT News Service

May 25, 2023

Democrat Sade Elhawary, a proven community organizer and educator, announced that she has raised $126,000 since she entered the race for L.A.’s 57th Assembly District. Elhawary is seeking to replaced Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer who terms out at the end of 2024.

Perhaps most notable, Sade has raised these funds from more than 360 donors, ranging from civil rights attorney Peter Carr IV, who contributed the maximum, to non-profit leader Elmer Roldan, to $5 contributions from USC student volunteers who worked under Sade on the Karen Bass for Mayor campaign.

Sade’s grassroots fundraising success comes on the heels of several important endorsements from key local leaders, including current 57th District Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, and L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

“Sade Elhawary is an inspiring educator and community organizer who brings diverse communities and young people together to work for positive change,” Harris-Dawson said. “Sade will be an excellent, effective Assemblymember – and I look forward to working together on behalf of our shared constituents.”

Harris-Dawson, like Mayor Karen Bass and Sade, thrived as organizers at the Los Angeles Community Coalition.

“I’m proud that we’ve been successful raising money for my campaign on a grassroots basis, with over 360 individual contributions received since I entered the race last month through last Friday,” Elhawary noted.

“My experience as an organizer has focused on people-powered campaigns, and we’re proving that we are effective,” she concluded.