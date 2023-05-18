Three LSU Students Win Big from National Scholarship Program Recognizing Students Pursuing Mass Communication Careers

Written by LAWT News Service

May 18, 2023

LAWT News Service

Three LSU Manship School of Mass Communication students, Jessica Jefferson, Mea Morrell and Kyle Stanley, were among the 88 recipients of The LAGRANT Foundation’s (TLF) 2023 Scholarship Program, which recognizes ethnically diverse students from colleges and universities across the nation for their academic achievement, mass communication career goals and community involvement.

Jefferson and Morrell, both public relations students, each won a $2,500 undergraduate scholarship. Stanley, a Ph.D. student in media and public affairs, won a graduate scholarship of $3,250.

Jefferson, a freshman from Dallas, said being a recipient of the award is special because TLF could have picked anyone, but the organization chose her. She said the award means her hard work is being recognized. The award will help Jefferson continue working toward achieving her career goals by helping her make new connections and cover funding for internship necessities such as housing and transportation.

“It is very special to me to have been a recipient of this award because it could've gone to ­anybody else, but they chose me among others,” Jefferson said. “It also just lets you know that your hard work is paying off.”

Morrell, a junior from New Orleans, said she is honored to be a recipient of the award. She also looks forward to connecting with other like-minded students and networking with professionals during TLF’s career-building activities. She believes being around successful professionals will give her further motivation to strive for excellence in everything she does.

“I have worked very hard throughout my collegiate career to set myself up for success in the future,” Morrell said. “I am happy that I was chosen for this opportunity that recognizes my hard work.”

The award will help Stanley, a two-time Manship School alumnus and second -year media and public affairs doctoral student, fund research for his dissertation. The Monroe, Louisiana native said he is most excited about the possibility of traveling to do fieldwork for his dissertation about influencers on an international scale.

It would be an amazing experience, he said, to immerse himself in different cultures and gain a new perspective on the mass communication landscape.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have been selected as a recipient of The LAGRANT Foundation award,” Stanley said. “The recognition of my accomplishments and potential as a future scholar and mass communication professional is truly humbling.

This award is not only a personal achievement, but also a testament to the encouragement and support I have received from my mentors, peers and academic community.”

In addition to earning scholarships, Jefferson, Morrell and Stanley will participate in TLF’s career building activities in Minneapolis. These activities include a welcome dinner with a keynote speaker, career development workshops and a scholarship and donor recognition reception.

Students will also meet and network with industry professionals who work at some of the biggest companies, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Nike and Starbucks.

TLF provides scholarships, career development workshops, professional development, mentors and internships to undergraduate and graduate students from ethnically diverse groups who are obtaining a degree in advertising, marketing or public relations.

Learn more about TLF’s 2023 Scholarship Program by visiting https://www.lagrantfoundation.org/about-our-scholarships.