Maggie Hathaway Golf Course Receives $15M to Expand Access in South L.A.

Written by LAWT News Service

May 18, 2023

The Maggie Hathaway Golf Course received a $7 million infusion on May 16, and $8 million more is coming as Los Angeles prepares next month to host the U.S. Open Golf Championship for the first time in 75 years.

As part of the U.S. Open partners’ commitment to expanding access to the sport in the host community, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA), Southern California Golf Association (SCGA), and the Los Angeles Country Club united to create the Fore Youth Foundation.

The collaboration resulted in the multi-million-dollar contribution to treasured golf course in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s motion to accept the initial $7 million donation and direct the Department of Parks and Recreation to create a plan with Fore Youth Foundation and partners, for investing money raised towards improving the golf course and expanding access to diverse communities in South Los Angeles and neighboring areas.

“Maggie Mae Hathaway broke barriers to bring to the joy and excitement of golf to Black people and communities of color. I am proud that this investment helps further the vision of this golf course that is a treasured community asset in the heart of South L.A.,” said Mitchell.

“I want to thank the Fore Youth Foundation and all our U.S. Open Community Legacy Project partners involved, for working to create a truly lasting and impactful legacy — one that invests directly in people and communities that were once excluded from the game,” she added.

“The Los Angeles Country Club worked with the USGA and SCGA to launch the FORE Youth: 2023 U.S. Open Community Legacy Project to ensure that the impact of this year's championship is felt long past this spring through improvements at the county's Maggie Hathaway golf course in South Los Angeles and expanded youth programming across the County,” said Gene Sykes, president of the Los Angeles Country Club.

“We are grateful for Supervisor Mitchell's support and are excited to work with the County Department of Parks and Recreation to build on its strong commitment to diversify and grow the sport of golf, and to provide recreational opportunities that improve social, academic and professional outcomes for young people,” noted Sykes.

“As an organization committed to expanding diversity and access to golf, we’re excited to see this level of investment in a course that is perfect for learning the game. Maggie Hathaway is a community gem, and once renovated, it will be able to serve an even broader community,” remarked Glen Porter, CEO of Southern Area Youth Programs, Inc. and vice president of the WSGA Southern Area.

“We’re proud to continue to work with the project partners, County Parks, and Supervisor Mitchell’s office to make a lasting impact for future generations of golfers.”

Maggie Hathaway Golf Course, first opened in 1962, it is a 9-hole, 1,008-yard, Par-3 located next to Jesse Owens Park near the intersection of Western Avenue and Century Boulevard that hosts an annual average of over 20,000 rounds of golf.

The Legacy Project is anticipated to include a new practice pitching area and putting green, reconfiguration and renovation of the driving range, restoration of existing buildings, youth development partnerships and maintenance of the improved amenities over time.

“The U.S. Open Community Legacy Project at Maggie Hathaway Golf Course, highlights that investing in public golf courses ensures affordability and access for youth and players of all levels,” said Norma E. García-González, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled by this dynamic public-private partnership aimed at creating a legacy of greater access and inclusivity to the sport of golf, especially among communities of high need, youth of color, and women and girls.”