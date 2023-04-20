Watson Honored by Pakistan Chamber of Commerce

Written by LAWT News Service

April 20, 2023

Every year, the Muslim community around the world for one month observe Ramadan by fasting between sunrise and sunset. Recognized as the most sacred month in Islamic culture, Muslims use this time to grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with Allah. The end of the Ramadan fast is celebrated at the evening meal, iftar, that begins after the sunset prayer, Maghreb is finished.

This year, the LA Grand Iftar held at the Los Angeles Convention Center was hosted by the Pakistan American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) in collaboration with Islamic Shura Council of Southern California.

“This is the first time ever we are celebrating as an interfaith Iftar,” said PACC Chairman Wagar Khan. “The purpose of this celebration is to promote diversity within the LA community and to appreciate the value of the community in consistently supporting one another and in an effort to promote harmony and understanding among people of different cultures and religions as well as to educate attendees about the significance of Ramadan.”

The presentation began with prayer and a poem, Gratitude in Worship, written and recited by Fatema Baldiwala, Adjunct Assistant Professor of English, Los Angeles Community College District. One of the lines in the Ramadan Poem summed up the event, “Iftar tables blend cultures and languages, a time to remember and set new intentions.” The diversity in the room was prominent. African Americans are still a large part of the Muslim community, along with people of South Asian and Arab descent.

Among the diplomats and elected officials was the esteemed former U.S. Congresswoman and Ambassador to Micronesia Diane E. Watson who was the recipient of award of the Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding dedication contributions in the field of education, politics and human rights to improve the lives of women and children, especially these living in poverty.

“We were excited to present the trailer to “Golden Hearted” the documentary directed by Millena Gay to share with the audience a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Honorable Diane Watson,” said PACC Vice President Fatima Khan.

“Our community recognizes Honorable Watson’s exceptional contribution as a seasoned legislator and her services to mankind are truly unmatched and unparalleled.”

Upon accepting her award, Watson said, “I am honored to be acknowledged for my achievements by the Pakistan American Chamber of Commerce and Islamic Shura Council of Southern California. My work continues through elected officials like our new LA Mayor Karen Bass, a trailblazer.”

Mayor Bass and Honorable Watson have been friends and colleagues for decades. Bass ran for Watson’s seat in the 33rd Congressional District following Watson’s retirement in 2011.

“As a native of Los Angeles, I have been fortunate to watch and witness the political climb of a phenomenal woman who has always been gracious and classy,” said Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a social change activist and playwright. “Honorable Watson is a true pioneer, a champion for the people and the epitome of women empowering women.”

Traditions like Ramadan and Iftar reminds us of the need to remove barriers, international borders and open our mindsets. “We live in LA, yet we are global citizens. The many religions around the world causes those of vision to coordinate unity,” said Global Economist and Digital.Davos Speaker Dr. E. Lance McCarthy.

“Such a visionary is the former U.S. Ambassador for Micronesia and U.S. Congresswoman Diane Watson. Not only did she assist in bringing social and economic justice to LA, as an Ambassador, she championed international impact as well. Her legacy and justice work were honored by the Muslim community at the LA Grand Iftar. They recognized the genius in Honorable Watson in bridging the gaps in both LA and foreign nations by assisting all citizens regardless of creed, color or religious beliefs.”

In solidarity, law enforcement was in attendance to give testimony about how events like this are important to the overall safety and understanding in the community.

“As a Department, we are always looking for ways to be connected to communities of all faiths. Our participation helps reiterate our Department’s commitment, partnership and public safety message to all communities of faith,” said LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada. “It’s not only during times of distress that we need to visit, but we also enjoy coming to celebrate and build new relationships. Know that as part of the Muslim community in Los Angeles, we value and encourage the safety of everyone.”

City of Carson Councilmember Arleen Bocatija Rojas, as the voice of the people, shared her mantra, "We Are, Stronger Together" and I will continue to promote unity within her community and beyond.” Rojas, an active 31-year veteran Police Officer for the City of Los Angeles, is the first female Filipino American police officer in the history of the LAPD.

Watson’s father, William Allen Louis Watson, was one of the first Black officers hired by the LAPD.