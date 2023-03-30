BBA Hosts 20th Anniversary of Salute to Black Women

Written by Cora Jackson-Fossett

March 30, 2023

By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Managing Editor

Hundreds of people descended on the Hyatt Regency LAX Hotel for the 20th anniversary of the Salute to Black Women sponsored by the Black Business Association of Los Angeles.

The daylong event, centered around the theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,”

featured a business conference, vendor fair and awards luncheon in recognition of National Women’s History Month.

Eight women representing a range of professions and achievements were acknowledged at the luncheon and received commemorative plaques from BBA President/CEO Sarah R. Harris, BBA Board Chairman Earl “Skip” Cooper, emcee Kim Anthony-Morrow and several guest presenters.

Broadcasting legend Pat Prescott received the Legacy of Excellence Award and Regina Wilson, executive director of California Black Media, accepted the Leadership Impact Award.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, an award-winning film director, was honored with the Pinnacle of Excellence Award.

Cynthia E. Exum, CEO/founder of the Leimert Park Village Book Fair, was presented with the Community Advocate Award and Devyn Bakewell, Sentinel assistant managing editor and author of two books, was the recipient of the Rising Star Award.

Mayor Karen Bass (President’s Award), Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (Chairman’s Award), and retired NBC4 reporter Beverly White (Legacy of Excellence Award) were unable to attend in person but did extend videotaped words of appreciation.

The event sponsors included Southern California Edison, US Bank, Northrop Grumman, Los Angeles Sentinel, SoCalGas, Season of Greatness, Forgiving For Living, Suite Life SoCal, Metropolitan Water District, ADP and ABC7.