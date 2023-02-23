Nipsey Hussle’s killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Written by Dr. Valerie Wardlaw

Contributing Writer

The man convicted of gunning down beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke sentenced Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, after hearing from one of Hussle’s friends and listening to a letter from Holder’s father.

Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life in state prison for murdering Hussle and another 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement because he used a gun. Holder must serve an additional ten years in prison on assault convictions for shooting two other men who were with Hussle on the day of the killing, Jacke said.

Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, a close friend of Hussle’s who was standing with him when he was killed, told the court that the killing was a tremendous loss to the community.

“Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad,” Douglas said. “Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”

Douglas told the judge, “I don’t care what you give this guy. It ain’t about the time. I just want to know why. The world wants to know why. Why someone would do that?”

Members of Hussle”s family, his partner, and the mother of his son, actress Lauren London did not give an impact statement, nor did they appear in court during the trial.

According to the Associated Press, Holder, dressed in orange jail clothes, stared straight ahead, and did not react when the sentence was read. Holders’ sentencing, delayed previously by his attorney, argued that he should be convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter rather than murder. The court rejected that argument.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, and Holder were members of the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s. Prosecutors argued that on March 31, 2019, Holder approached Hussle outside his shop, The Marathon, located at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and fired at least ten shots at Hussle.

Holder was upset over accusations that he was a snitch. Prosecutor John McKinney said there was “no doubt” Holder planned to kill Hussle. After shooting Hussle, Holder kicked him in the head and left the scene.

Two bystanders were also hit and wounded by gunfire during the shooting.

Hussle, beloved by the South Los Angeles community where he grew up, was known for his smooth flow but also for his entrepreneurial efforts to revitalize the community. Hussle received a Grammy nomination months before his death for his album “Victory Lap,” released in 2018, and earned a double-platinum plaque on its fifth anniversary. On what would have been his 37th birthday, Hussle was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.