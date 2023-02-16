Newly Elected State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas Sworn-In Before Nearly 200 Community Leaders and Supporters

Written by LAWT News Service

February 16, 2023

LAWT News Service

Longtime labor organizer and civil rights leader Lola Smallwood-Cuevas celebrated her election win as the new State Senator for the 28th District at a special swearing-in event held on On February 11, 2023 for the local community. Elected in November, Senator Smallwood-Cuevas was sworn-in before a crowd of nearly 200 community leaders, stakeholders and supporters.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the steps of the historic Wallis Annenberg Building, located on the grounds of Exposition Park in South Los Angeles. The ceremony opened with an African dance presentation accompanied by an ensemble of drums, followed by an acapella performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Annetta Wells and an invocation by Pastor Stephen Cue.

Heartfelt remarks about the Senator were shared by several speakers, who were Dr. Regina Freer, Advisory Board Member for the Los Angeles Black Worker Center; Kent Wong, Director of the UCLA Labor Center; Aquilina Soriano Versoza, Executive Director of the Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California; Anton Farmby, Vice President of SEIU-USWW; and Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell also expressed sentiments about the Senator before officiating her oath of office while flanked by her husband José and their two children, Lauren and Cristian.

“I am truly honored by this victory. Honored because it was made possible the extraordinary coalition movement of over 100 organizations and community leaders who stuck together,” said Senator Smallwood-Cuevas.

“I look forward to working with each and every one of you on driving progressive legislation and building coalitions that make a difference in our communities so that people can thrive.”

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by a reception inside of the Wallis Annenberg building. Tours were also given at the Senator’s adjacent district offices, which displayed cultural art pieces from art galleries based in the 28th District.

In her first political campaign, Senator Smallwood-Cuevas won a landslide victory in her race for the senatorial seat representing the 28th District, a newly drawn diverse district that stretches from South Los Angeles to Culver City, from Century City to Downtown L.A.

Senator Smallwood-Cuevas plans to bring her two decades of experience as a labor organizer and civil rights activist to enact real change in public policies that impact the lives of Californians, particularly working families and underserved communities.

Senator Smallwood-Cuevas is the only Black woman serving in the California State Senate, and she is the sixth Black female Senator in the California State Senate’s history.