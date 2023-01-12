L.A. Demonstrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream

Written by Betti Halsell

January 12, 2023

By Betti Halsell

The nation approaches an anniversary of a vision, manifested by world renown activist, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., on Aug. 28, 1963, King verbalized the need for America to “live out the true meaning of its creed.”

The 1963 March to the Lincoln Memorial symbolized an awakening to the “the dream,” but presently, it still looks like an endless terror of injustice for a lot of Black Americans in Los Angeles. Do any of our local public servants reflect the work of that awareness?

The narrative of lack of resources, police brutality, and distinct favoritism seen in the white community has been recorded over time—illuminated in the “I Have a Dream” speech.

250,000 men, women, and children heard the truth about their lives echo through halls of the nation’s capital.

King spoke of the racial injustices in America; holding the country accountable to redefine equality for all. This has been addressed in June of 2020, Los Angeles gave birth to an entire organization, the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department was created.

Spearheaded by Executive Director Capri Maddox, the mission located on the website states, they look to “maintain and strengthen the city's diversity, equity, and accountability.”

With similar impact of the 1963 March, the murder of George Floyd—due to police brutality—created a social resurgence. While being a force within the U.S. Congress, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass worked on a national directive - the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

In June of 2020, Bass curated a “bold, comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, and change the culture of law enforcement and our communities.”

King recounted a history of racial injustice in America, and he charged the country to live up to the core promises of freedom and equality for all that inhibit the land.

He spoke a truth that rings true today; Black people have little to no upward economic mobility and drift like castaways from essential resources. The 1963 March drew attention to the reality Black Americans face and Los Angeles is answering that call from the far beyond.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”

— Martin Luther King Jr.