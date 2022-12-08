City Council Reinstates Mark Ridley-Thomas Pay & Benefits

Written by LAWT News Service

December 08, 2022

LAWT News Service

In a move to correct a previous wrong, the Los Angeles City Council today, voted to re-instate the salary and benefits of suspended Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas.

While Ridley-Thomas will remain suspended, the council has always stated that withholding of his salary and benefits was never part of the motion and that the withholding of his pay and benefits was the actions of the Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin alone.

“Today’s decision by the Los Angeles City Council to reinstate the salary and benefits for Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas that the City Controller unilaterally revoked in 2021 corrects an action that should have never been allowed to happen in the first place.

This Past August, Council President Paul Krekorian and I introduced two motions asking the City Attorney to determine whether the City Controller had the legal authority to withhold Councilmember Ridley Thomas” pay and benefits under the City Charter.

It is clear the City Controller made a rush to judgment without merit and I am pleased by the Council’s decision to resolve this matter fairly. Councilmember Ridley-Thomas has a right to due process and that should take place in the court of law,” stated Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price.