Assemblymember Tina McKinnor Celebrates District Swearing In Ceremony

Written by Devyn Bakewell

September 15, 2022

Assistant Managing Editor

On September 9, Assembly­member Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood) hosted a district swearing in ceremony to recognize her recent election to the State Assembly as well as highlight her legislative and budget accomplishments since taking office.

The event was emceed by State Senator Steve Bradford (D-Inglewood) and featured state and local elected officials including State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Board of Equalization Chair Malia Cohen, L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

The oath of office was administered by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

The Inglewood High School Band, along with singer Sabrina Miller, provided a lovely introduction to the event with fantastic musical performances.

Close friends, family, community activists, as well as other members of the community, joined together for the celebratory occasion.

The event, which took place at the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center in Inglewood, was a prime of example of how the community comes together in love and support of those who work diligently to make the area so great.

“Tina McKinnor is coming into a seat that is recognizing the evolution of history,” said Mayor Butts during the event. “In the last seven-years, Inglewood has maintained commitments to three professional sports teams, we have the LA Philharmonic here, and now we are the home for Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles Area.

“Businesses are leaving their original homes and coming to Inglewood.

We’re joined by Youtube...we won Superbowl 56 and soon will be hosting WrestleMania 37... In 2024, the Clippers will call Inglewood their new home, in 2026 the FIFA World Cup will be here, and in 2028 we’ll be hosting the Summer Olympic Games.”

Butts went on to list many of the special events that will be hosted in Inglewood over the next few years. He continued, “Other cities have had this number of great events, but what we did in seven years took them a generation.

“We are 92% Black and Brown, so the Assemblymember is coming into a lot of work. She’s delivered already, gaining us a $72 million grant with FIFA. But, between Tina McKinnor and Supervisor Holly Mitchell, we progress daily here [in Inglewood].”

Senator Bradford shared that Tina McKinnor’s induction into the Assembly is something that’s been in the making for 26 years. The senator shared a story on how he met with McKinnor during the John Carey campaign.

“She was so persistent and dogmatic, and when we finally sent up a meeting, it formed a friendship that’s lasted since then. She’s proven to me then, and now, that she’s committed to the people in this committee. She’s devoted to her friends and family. And she’s true to this work,” stated Bradford.

“People get into politics to do something or be something, and I have no doubt Tina will be doing something during her time as an elected official.”

McKinnor served as district director for Bradford, which he said she served “with great loyalty and integrity.”

Cohen took the time to share that while she’s only known McKinnor for a short period of time, she’s “touched my life in unbelievable ways…We have within us a leader and a warrior. A woman who doesn’t just talk the talk she walks it. She embodies sisterhood, real womanism, feminism, strength, and courage.

“And I’m excited for you—you guys get to be represented by THE Tina McKinnor! This is an awesome gift not just for this district, but the state of California, for women, for the African American community, the Latino community, and for anyone that hasn’t feel seen or heard. She’s going to take Sacramento by a storm,” declared Cohen.

Mitchell went on to highlight McKinnor’s “dedicated life to service.”

“[Tina McKinnor] has a unique blend of direct experiences that mirror her individual passion and commitment, which is going to make an awesome [Assemblymember] …These are tough times, and there will be times when you disagree with her, but I hope you always remember why you voted for her, and that she should be remembered and held accountable for what moral conviction brought her to this position.

And trust that she’s in spaces and places that you aren’t, making the best decisions for all of you,” Mitchell said.

During her swearing-in, McKinnor was joined by her parents.

She pledged her allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and the State of California as other guest attendees, proudly and happily looked on, with the community by her side.

“Thank you for this incredible honor and for the trust you’ve placed in me to represent this community that I’ve lived in all my adult life…I’m here to do the work,” insisted McKinnor.

“Elected Office is earned not owned. I will do anything in my power to earn your trust, your faith, and to be worth of the office which you have chosen me to serve. I am here to do the work this community needs and deserves. Period,” she added.

These were just some of the remarkable words made from the remarkable woman newly sworn into Assembly.

To watch the full event, visit the Assemblymember’s legislative Facebook page: www.fb.com/asmtinamckinnor.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor represents the cities and communities of El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lenox, Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Venice, West Athens, Westchester and Westmont in Los Angeles County. Connect with AssemblymemberMcKinnor on social media: @AsmTinaMcKinnor