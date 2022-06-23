Trinity Neighborhood Center Opens in Council District 9; One-stop shop at Walker Temple AME Church delivers added support, services to neighborhood impacted by South L.A. fireworks explosion

Written by LAWT News Service

June 23, 2022

LAWT News Service

L.A City Councilmember Curren Price joined the Community Investment for Families Department (CIFD) and All Peoples Community Center (All Peoples) on June 22 for a grand opening and resource fair to inaugurate the Trinity Neighborhood Center.

Located at Walker Temple AME Church in District 9, the new community hub is part of Councilmember Price’s ongoing efforts to deliver continuous attention and support to the 27th Street neighborhood impacted by the South LA fireworks explosion in 2021.

“Since day one, my office has been at the center of emergency relief efforts. As we approach the one-year anniversary of this catastrophe, we’re reminded that neighbors continue to face residual trauma and long-term effects,” said Price.

“We remain committed to seeing this tragedy through until every last person is back on their feet. We are far from where we need to be as a neighborhood and as a City, but today we take another step in the right direction.”

Since the onset of the tragedy, All Peoples has provided case management serving as a liaison to help victims obtain social services and access to a myriad of programs. The neighborhood center in District 9 has assisted households with food and relocation efforts, and connected families with mental health services, eviction defense programs, and other resources. All Peoples was designated by CIFD to operate the Trinity Neighborhood Center.

"The Community Investment for Families Department, in partnership with Councilman Curren Price and All Peoples Community Center, will continue to address the unique needs of each individual household impacted by this incident,” said CIFD General Manager Abigail R. Marquez. “We have not abandoned these families and are committed to helping all displaced households transition to permanent and stable housing.”

Helping to coordinate all the various helping-hand efforts has been the City's Emergency Management Department (EMD). EMD's Operations and Training Division weekly convened a Long Term Recovery Group to which reported City agency and non-profit partners charged with local crime prevention, community beautification, claim processing, healthcare issues, and housing assistance and repair work.

"Today's opening of the Trinity Neighborhood Center shows yet again the continued commitment by Council District Nine to achieve a full recovery for this impacted community," said EMD General Manager Carol Parks. "Many City departments and our most valuable community partners -- like All Peoples Community Center and Walker Temple AME Church -- are helping move 27th Street neighbors still closer to that goal by providing much needed and on-going, no-cost services to these residents as well as surrounding communities."

Operating five days a week, local neighbors will have direct access to a wide range of free services, including continued case management, resources such as food, diapers, rental or utility assistance, tutoring, tax services, employment and ­immigration services, financial literacy, and parenting classes. A licensed mental health therapist will be onsite and the center will collaborate with mental health providers in the area, including Kedren Health. The Trinity Neighborhood Center will also bring City departments under one roof to help residents obtain added services and support.

“Having the Trinity Neighbor­hood Center open in the community is vital to helping victims of such a tragic event begin to heal,” said APCC Executive Director Saundra Bryant. “Our team is looking forward to continuing to serve the residents of 27th Street and the surrounding community with open arms.”

Since the explosion, Price has led the way to bring relief and care to the area first by establishing a $1 million emergency relief fund. He then championed another $5 million to pay for longer-term corporate housing, home repairs, financial assistance and the establishment of the Trinity Neighborhood Center.

The Trinity Neighborhood is open Monday through Friday at Walker Temple AME Church (2525 Trinity St., Los Angeles 90011). For more information, contact All Peoples at (213) 300-0784 or (213) 536-5030.