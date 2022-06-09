Black Candidates Advancing to the Nov. General Elections

Written by Joe W. Bowers Jr.

June 09, 2022

By Joe W. Bowers Jr.

California Black Media

California Black Media (CBM) reports that 68 Black candidates are running in 45 of the elections. That is 31% of the races. Blacks make up 5.8% of California’s population.

As expected, Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso jumped ahead of the field in the primary race for Los Angeles mayor on June 7 and were on course for a November runoff.

In initial results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar/County Clerk -- representing ballots returned through June 6 -- Caruso received 90,579 votes, or 40.65%, with Bass trailing close behind with 85,164 votes, or 38.22%.

If elected, Bass would be Los Angeles' first female mayor and only the second Black mayor, after Tom Bradley, who led the city from 1973 to 1993.

This is a list of some of the statewide races and Black candidates running.

Governor – Gavin Newsom (D) is projected to advance to the November General election and will face Brian Dahle (R).

Black candidates failing to advance were Shawn Collins (R) in 6th place, Major Williams (R) in 8th place, Woodrow “Woody” Sanders III (No Party Preference) in 23rd place and Serge Fiankan (No Party Preference) in 26th place.

Lt. Governor - Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) is in second place and should advance to face incumbent Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in November.

Secretary of State – Incumbent Dr. Shirley Weber (D) the only Black candidate in the contest is leading by a wide margin over six opponents.

State Controller - Malia Cohen (D) the first African American woman to serve on the board of Equalization is running in second place behind Lanhee Chen (R).

Superintendent of Public Instruction - Incumbent Tony Thurmond has an overwhelming lead over his six opponents. He is below the 50% majority to win outright. Ainye E. Long, the other Black candidate is in second place but has a very narrow lead over the 3rd place and 4th place candidates.

U.S. Senator - Two separate US Senate contests were on the ballot. One is the regular election for the full six-year term beginning January 3, 2023. The other is a special vacancy election, to complete the unexpired Senate term of Vice President Kamala Harris. Sen. Alex Padilla (D) who was chosen by Gov. Newsom to replace Harris leads the vote in both contests.

The Black candidates running for US House seats include:

District 12 (Oakland) - Barbara Lee (D) a current member of Congress representing District 13 (Oakland) is leading. Democrat Eric Wilson (D) is in 4th place.

District 25 (Riverside) - Brian E. Hawkins (R) is running second to Rep. Raul Ruiz (D). This is a solid Democratic district.

District 27 (Santa Clarita) - Quaye Quartey (D) is in 3rd place. Rep. Mike Garcia (R) is leading in this race.

District 30 (Burbank) - Ronda Kennedy (R) is in second place with a narrow lead over G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudio. Rep. Adam Schiff (D) is leading in this race.

District 32 (Sherman Oaks) - Aarika Samone Rhodes (D) is in 5th place. Rep. Brad Sherman (D) is leading in this race.

District 36 (Torrance) - Joe E. Collins III (R) is running second to. Rep. Ted W. Lieu (D). This is a solid Democratic district

District 37 (Los Angeles) - Sydney Kamlager (D) is in the lead. Jan C. Perry (D) is in second place and Daniel W. Lee (D) is running 3rd. Rep. Karen Bass (D) currently represents this district.

District 39 (Moreno Valley) - Aja Smith (R) is running second to Rep. Mark Takano (D). This is a solid Democratic district.

District 43 (Los Angeles) - Incumbent Maxine Waters (D) is in the lead. Allison Pratt (R) is in 3rd place and Jean M. Monestime (D) is running in fourth place.

District 44 (San Pedro) - Morris Falls Griffin (D) is in third place. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D), a current member of congress, is leading in this race.

For the State Senate District 28 (Los Angeles) - Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D) is in the lead. Cheryl C. Turner (D) is in second place. Kamilah Victoria Moore (D) is running 4th and Jamaal A. Gulledge (D) is in 5th place.

Assembly District 39 (Palmdale) - Andrea Rosenthal (D) is in 3rd place. She had one Republican and two Democratic rivals. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 41 (Pasadena) - Incumbent Chris Holden (D) ran for re-election unopposed.

Assembly District 55 (Los Angeles) - Incumbent Isaac G. Bryan (D) is in the lead. He will advance to the November General Election.

Assembly District 57 (Los Angeles) - Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) ran unopposed for re-election.

Assembly District 60 (Moreno Valley) - Corey A Jackson (D) is in second place. He has three opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

Assembly District 61 (Inglewood) - Robert Pullen-Miles (D) is leading this race. Tina Simone McKinnor (D) is in second place and James Arlandus Spencer (R) is running 3rd. This is a solid Democratic district. No incumbent was on the ballot.

In a special election to fill Assembly District 62 seat opened when Autumn Burke (D) resigned, McKinnor is leading Pullen-Miles.

Assembly District 65 (Compton) - Incumbent Mike Anthony Gipson (D) is leading in his re-election bid.

Assembly District 69 (Long Beach) - Al Austin II (D) is running in 2nd place and Janet Denise Foster(D) is in 3rd place. Four Democratic candidates are running for the seat. No incumbent was on the ballot.

City News Service contributed to this report.