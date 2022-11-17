Malik Books Hosts Howard University Alum & Romance Author Devyn Bakewell’s Book Signing

Written by LAWT News Service

Malik Books is pleased to host Howard University Alum and Romance Author Devyn Bakewell’s book signing at Mailk Books Westfield Culver City (6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 2470., Culver City 90230), on Sunday, November 20th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Devyn will be signing copies of her latest novel, “Greater Life.”

Devyn Bakewell is the author of two romance books, “Greater Love” and “Greater Life.”

She’s the assistant managing editor for L.A. Watts Times and staff writer for the Los Angeles Sentinel.

In her debut novel, “Greater Love,” Devyn connects with people by bringing them closer through common experiences.

Devyn hopes that through her literary work, she can improve the plight of black youth, women, and anyone who faces systemic oppression.

With “Greater Life,” she continues the conversation.

Devyn is a dreamer, a believer in humanity, and an advocate for women and children.

During her time at Howard University, she led a women's organization devoted to cultivating a sisterhood among the women at Howard University.

Before attending Howard, Devyn received the prestigious Segal Americorps Education Award for her service teaching social-emotional learning to early-age children.

Devyn now holds a Bachelor's in English with a minor in African studies.

Previously, Devyn was a part of the 2020 Leimert Park Book Festival along with the legendary Jenifer Lewis, Tabitha Brown, and Terry Crews,

where she was interviewed by Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“Greater Life” will be available to purchase inside the Malik Books Westfield Culver City for $29.99, or you can reserve a copy by calling

(323) 389-8040.

Follow on Instagram (@devynbakewellauthor) for up-to-date news on #DevynBakewell.