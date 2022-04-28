Chris Holden for Assemblymember District 41

Written by Devyn Bakewell

April 28, 2022

By Devyn Bakewell

Assistant Managing Editor

Assemblymember Chris Holden brings a lifetime of experience in public service to the legislature. He was first elected to the California State Assembly in 2012, and was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 from a district that stretches from Pasadena in the West to Upland in the East, including the communities of Altadena, Claremont, La Verne, Monrovia, Rancho Cucamonga, San Dimas, Sierra Madre, and South Pasadena.

While in office, Holden has championed many efforts to improve education, provided racial and social justice, saved developmental disability service providers, and even made strides to protect public health.

In education, Holden established the College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) program, a dual enrollment program that gives high school students access to college-level coursework, in 2015 (AB 288). The program increased the number of college graduates, reduces time and money spent for college, and helps close the achievement gap.

In 2020 and 2021, Holden passed landmark social and racial justice legislation. The first, AB 979, mandates diversity on corporate boards for corporations headquartered in California.

Throughout his years of public service, Holden has been a champion in creating jobs, preserving vital services, strengthening the economic vitality of the San Gabriel Valley and expanding the light rail.

“We can do more to make the Foothill communities and other regions of California stronger. I am honored to serve as your state representative and hope you’ll join me in fighting for solutions that work for our great state,” said the Assemblymember.

Holden is dedicated to making college more affordable for all, preserving the environment and natural resources, and creating jobs to build and strong economy. If re-elected, he plans to continue and expand on bettering the community, making sure it is a place where all can be uplifted.

PHOTO: NU-Chris-Holden-SCROLL.jpg

Chris Holden (File Photo)